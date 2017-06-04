Bobby Hart confident he’ll prove Giants right

Posted by Josh Alper on June 4, 2017, 10:15 AM EDT

The offseason started with a lot of discussion about what the Giants would do to bolster an offensive line that failed to impress last season, but they opted not to make any major changes.

They signed D.J. Fluker and drafted Adam Bisnowaty in the sixth round while Marshall Newhouse left as a free agent, which means Ereck Flowers and Bobby Hart are set to return at left and right tackle. It was a big show of faith in two players who didn’t win many accolades last season.

Hart agrees with that assessment, saying “my play wasn’t top-tier,” and vows that his play will prove the Giants right for sticking with him.

“I’m definitely confident in that,” Hart said, via NJ.com. “I’m confident in everything I do. I just know that if I keep working on the things I need to work on, the sky is the limit.”

Hart and Flowers have spent the offseason training together in New Jersey, which Hart said allowed them to “just get in a groove and go work on the things you need to work on.” A step forward from both players would erase a major drawback from last year’s Giants offense and make the team look smart for giving the duo another chance when most were asking them to do the opposite.