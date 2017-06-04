Charean Williams makes her PFT debut on Monday

Posted by Mike Florio on June 4, 2017, 11:16 AM EDT

The PFT family officially gets a little bigger on Monday, when Charean Williams officially begins posting content in this space.

Charean arrives with impeccable credentials, along with the recent distinction of being named one of the most 15 influential women in football.

Very soon, you’ll see plenty of content from her, with much of it focusing on the Cowboys, the team she has covered for the last 17 years.

Charean joins a lineup that currently includes Michael David Smith, Josh Alper, Darin Gantt, and Curtis Crabtree, and collectively we’re committed to providing the best, the most comprehensive, the most entertaining, and the easiest to use one-stop shop for everything happening in the NFL.

Thanks for your past support of PFT and for your ongoing interest in everything we continue to do. Football continues to be the greatest sport on the planet, and our goal always will be to enhance your understanding and appreciation of the many aspects and nuances and personalities that make the NFL what it is, while also being honest, authentic, and genuine with our views regarding the various happenings of the league.

[Photo credit: Fort Worth Star-Telegram]