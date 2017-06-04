 Skip to content

Charean Williams makes her PFT debut on Monday

Posted by Mike Florio on June 4, 2017, 11:16 AM EDT

The PFT family officially gets a little bigger on Monday, when Charean Williams officially begins posting content in this space.

Charean arrives with impeccable credentials, along with the recent distinction of being named one of the most 15 influential women in football.

Very soon, you’ll see plenty of content from her, with much of it focusing on the Cowboys, the team she has covered for the last 17 years.

Charean joins a lineup that currently includes Michael David Smith, Josh Alper, Darin Gantt, and Curtis Crabtree, and collectively we’re committed to providing the best, the most comprehensive, the most entertaining, and the easiest to use one-stop shop for everything happening in the NFL.

Thanks for your past support of PFT and for your ongoing interest in everything we continue to do. Football continues to be the greatest sport on the planet, and our goal always will be to enhance your understanding and appreciation of the many aspects and nuances and personalities that make the NFL what it is, while also being honest, authentic, and genuine with our views regarding the various happenings of the league.

[Photo credit: Fort Worth Star-Telegram]

yo

Peyton Manning golfs with the President

Posted by Mike Florio on June 4, 2017, 4:55 PM EDT
AP

Rumors have swirled for a while that Peyton Manning has political aspirations. And like most smart aspiring politicians, Peyton Manning has denied having political aspirations.

He nevertheless entered the political fray (sort of) on Sunday, golfing with President Donald Trump at Trump National Golf Club on Sunday and also visiting the White House. Photos and other evidence regarding the connection comes courtesy of TheHill.com.

The photo accompanying this story was taken after Manning arrived on the South Lawn of the White House.

Joining Manning and President Trump was Senator Bob Corker, a Republican from Tennessee. Speculation has emerged that Manning will run for the Senate in 2020, if/when Tennessee Senator Lamar Alexander retires. Manning dismissed such chatter in March.

I don’t know where that came from,” Manning said in March. “Last week I was going to run a team, this week I going to apparently run for Senate, and next week I’ll be an astronaut. I have no interest in the political world, but would like to continue serving communities.”

President Trump has multiple friends in the sports world, including key members of the New England Patriots.

Roof at new Falcons stadium successfully closes

Posted by Mike Florio on June 4, 2017, 3:57 PM EDT

The new stadium where the Falcons will play has reached a major milestone: The roof has closed.

Via SportsBusiness Daily, AMB Group LLC president and CEO Steve Cannon posted images on Twitter of the roof both open and closed.

Unlike retractable roofs that slide open and shut, the roof at the Falcons new stadium consists of eight different 500-ton pieces that slide into place, like the opening and closing of a camera lens.

Falcons president and CEO Rich McKay said last month on PFT Live that the stadium will open on August 26, and that the roof will be able to open and close as needed.

[Photo credit: Twitter.com/SteveCannonCEO.]

Jets are looking into reports of Leonard Williams removing Darron Lee from altercation

Posted by Mike Florio on June 4, 2017, 3:49 PM EDT
Getty Images

In a video captured at a New York music festival on Saturday night, Jets defensive lineman Leonard Williams appears to be pulling Jets linebacker Darron Lee away from an altercation with an unidentified woman. The Jets have acknowledged the incident in a statement released to Rich Cimini of ESPN.com.

“We are aware of the reports, we are taking them seriously and we are looking into the specifics of the situation,” the statement explains. “We will have no further comment at this time.”

In the video, Williams aggressively removes a man who appears to be Lee from the interaction with the unidentified woman. Deadspin has a stream of tweets and videos, along with a photo of Williams and Lee from earlier in the evening, with Lee dressed in identical clothing to the man Williams removes from the altercation in the video.

No arrests were made, but arrests no longer are required for scrutiny under the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy.

LeSean McCoy recruits Jeremy Maclin to Buffalo

Posted by Mike Florio on June 4, 2017, 3:26 PM EDT
Getty Images

It’s unclear whether Bills G.M. Brandon Beane or coach Sean McDermott want receiver Jeremy Maclin in Buffalo. Bills running back LeSean McCoy definitely does.

Speaking at his charity softball event on Sunday, McCoy said he has been recruiting his former Eagles teammate. Via Mike Rodak of ESPN.com, McCoy added, “Don’t be surprised if it happens.”

McCoy added that he has no inside information, but he said he has been speaking with Maclin.

The Chiefs abruptly cut Maclin on Friday evening, creating $10 million in cap space. The move made Maclin an immediate free agent.

Maclin has extensive experience in the West Coast-style passing offense, spending most of his career in Andy Reid’s version of it. Rick Dennison is incorporating the Mike Shanahan/Gary Kubiak West Coast offense at Buffalo.

Sean Payton: Adrian Peterson’s aging defies conventional wisdom

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 4, 2017, 1:57 PM EDT
AP

Saints running back Adrian Peterson looked like age had caught up to him last season in Minnesota, as he managed to play in just three games and averaged a meager 1.9 yards a carry. But coach Sean Payton says Peterson looks like a kid again at Organized Team Activities.

Payton says everything he has seen from Peterson at the Saints’ facility this offseason indicates that he isn’t aging like most athletes.

“He’d be the one guy that you would say’s already gone against conventional wisdom,” Payton said, via the New Orleans Advocate. “With not only his skill set, but also his physical ability and the way he trains, I think he is excited to get back.”

That sounds good in June, but it remains to be seen whether Peterson can last for 16 games and play effectively from September through December. Few players who have an injury-plagued and ineffective season at age 31 bounce back at age 32. Payton has to hope his team signed an exception.

CBS keeps the bar unreasonably high for Tony Romo

Posted by Mike Florio on June 4, 2017, 12:36 PM EDT
AP

Whether it’s dropping him straight into the No. 1 booth or claiming he’ll be the next John Madden, CBS has set a very high bar for network neophyte Tony Romo. Now comes more evidence that the bar has been nudged even higher.

Via Bob Raissman of the New York Daily News, CBS specifically opted not to request a dispensation from the NFL that would allow Romo to work only on Sundays in the aftermath of NBC’s successful effort to secure permission for Mike Tirico to handle play-by-play duties on Thursday Night Football, while Al Michaels remains in place with Sunday Night Football.

“In the two months since it hired him, CBS is even higher on Romo and is ready to roll with him in the booth with [Jim] Nantz on Sundays AND the five-game ‘TNF’ package,” Raissman writes.

It’s not quite an apples-to-apples comparison, but the broader point makes sense: With the NFL relaxing its “No. 1 team only” rule for NBC, CBS could have sought a similar allowance, if it wanted to put someone other than Romo in that spot on Thursday nights.

Regardless of why CBS didn’t do it, the notion that “CBS is even higher on Romo” even though he hasn’t worked a game yet will serve only to put more pressure on him when the games begin, and as a practical matter to give him nowhere to go but down.

It’s always better to set low expectations, in any situation. By pumping Romo up as the next great broadcasting phenomenon, skeptics will be more inclined to find nits to pick — and will naturally be inclined to say, “I don’t get it” if Romo is anything other than the boom-bang-wap-doinkhe’ll-feel-that-one-tomorrow of the one-and-only John Madden.

Wade Phillips kicked officiating crew out of Bills’ facility over Music City Miracle

Posted by Mike Florio on June 4, 2017, 11:54 AM EDT
Getty Images

The new Wade Phillips book, Son of Bum, contains plenty of stories from decades of NFL experience. One story relates to the aftermath of the last time the Bills played in the postseason.

In the offseason following a loss to the Titans as a result of the notorious Music City Miracle, an officiating crew traveled to Buffalo to review with Phillips and his staff the rule changes for the coming season. The presentation included video of certain plays from the prior year, with an explanation as to why certain calls were or weren’t made.

“All of a sudden, one of the first plays to appear on the screen was the Music City Mistake,” Phillips writes. “They didn’t just show the play, but they also said it was an example of ‘why we’ve got good officiating’ in the NFL. I couldn’t believe it. None of us could. . . .

“That really made me mad. Every coach in that room was fuming. As far as I was concerned, our meeting was over. ‘Turn it off!’ I said. ‘We don’t want to see that. First of all, it’s wrong. And for your to sit there and say it’s right is wrong. You need to get out of here right now.'”

And they did.

Phillips, by the way, takes responsibility for authorizing a “bloop” kick in that spot without clarifying that the ball should be kicked toward the sideline and not down the middle of the field. He also admits to not having a good plan for the situation, and for not being properly prepared.

But he still insists that Titans tight end Frank Wycheck threw an illegal forward pass, and Phillips contends that the officials didn’t overrule the call on the field via replay review because “[t]hey probably thought they would have gotten lynched” by a hostile crowd in Nashville.

The real hostility came later, when the seemingly mild-mannered Phillips ejected league officials who had engaged in even worse planning and preparation than Phillips and the Bills had.

Son of Bum, written by Phillips with Vic Carucci, is available at Amazon and elsewhere.

When will Le’Veon Bell show up for the Steelers?

Posted by Mike Florio on June 4, 2017, 10:53 AM EDT
Getty Images

With exclusive-rights free agent (i.e., not a free agent at all) Alejandro Villanueva unsigned but nevertheless showing up for offseason workouts, exclusively-tagged running back Le’Veon Bell hasn’t. The question becomes when will he?

Under the rules of the labor agreement, Bell can stay away until only days before the regular-season opener in Cleveland and still collect the full $12.1 million he’s due to earn under the franchise tag. The Steelers can’t do anything about it, with one exception.

At some point, the Steelers can rescind the tender. It would make Bell a free agent, and the longer the Steelers wait to do it the harder it will be for Bell to get anything close to a deal that averages even $10 million per year. The running back market remains well below what Bell will earn this year, and even a star player like Bell would be hard pressed to cash in, especially after offseason workouts or, if the Steelers wait to rescind the tender until September, after training camp and the preseason.

By then, depth charts will be set and budgets will have been exhausted and the oft-injured and twice-suspended Bell would potentially end up with a one-year deal at best that would fall far short of $12.1 million.

In the interim, the Steelers will get to see what other running backs can do in an offense with a solid line and a potent passing game. Whether it’s Fitzgerald Toussaint or Knile Davis or rookie and fan favorite James Conner or someone else, the Steelers could decide to save millions by severing ties with Bell, if they believe that the others will be close enough.

To date, there’s been no indication that the Steelers would do it. A year ago, there was no indication that the Panthers would rescind cornerback Josh Norman’s tender, either.

When these decisions happen, they’re made and executed swiftly, given the possibility that the player will catch wind of it and pounce on the tender. For Bell, whose end game may be to reluctantly take the $12.1 million after the July 15 deadline for signing a long-term deal comes and goes, the risk that the tender will be withdrawn lingers until he accepts it.

If he ultimately decides to exercise his right to not show up through training camp and the preseason, that risk will necessarily grow.

NFL still hasn’t acted against Las Vegas arm wrestlers

Posted by Mike Florio on June 4, 2017, 10:24 AM EDT

It’s been nearly two months since an NFL employee reported on the NFL website that the NFL will be fining those NFL players who appeared at an arm-wrestling event in Las Vegas. To date, the NFL has imposed no fines.

The report of the league’s intent to fine the players appeared on April 10. As of May 15, a league spokesman told PFT the matter was “still under review.” On Thursday, Steelers linebacker Arthur Moats (one of the participants in the event) said that he has heard nothing from the NFL about the arm-wrestling event.

I understand that it’s a business,” Moats said, via Chris Bradford of the Beaver County (Pa.) Times. “They have to do their due diligence when it comes to the brand, but I feel like until we hear from Roger Goodell about it, it’s just, you know, anyone can say they’re going to fine him for that. But until we hear from them, I don’t take it that serious.”

He shouldn’t take it seriously. The NFL, which has become consumed by P.R. concerns in recent years, realizes that it would look foolish and unfair to punish players for appearing at a non-gambling event in a casino when the NFL has just agreed to allow one of its franchises to move into the capital of casinos, with a stadium bought and paid for in large part by casino money and with inevitable naming-rights and other sponsorship deals tied to casinos.

The NFL can continue to huff and puff all it wants about gambling, but when faced with the prospect of blowing the house down the league understands that it is quietly but clumsily climbing into bed with The House. The safest bet in this case would be to say the NFL will continue to drag its feet on the issue until everyone has forgotten all about it, because it’s impossible to reconcile taking any action against the players with the actions the league has taken and will continue to take in Las Vegas.

Bobby Hart confident he’ll prove Giants right

Posted by Josh Alper on June 4, 2017, 10:15 AM EDT
Getty Images

The offseason started with a lot of discussion about what the Giants would do to bolster an offensive line that failed to impress last season, but they opted not to make any major changes.

They signed D.J. Fluker and drafted Adam Bisnowaty in the sixth round while Marshall Newhouse left as a free agent, which means Ereck Flowers and Bobby Hart are set to return at left and right tackle. It was a big show of faith in two players who didn’t win many accolades last season.

Hart agrees with that assessment, saying “my play wasn’t top-tier,” and vows that his play will prove the Giants right for sticking with him.

“I’m definitely confident in that,” Hart said, via NJ.com. “I’m confident in everything I do. I just know that if I keep working on the things I need to work on, the sky is the limit.”

Hart and Flowers have spent the offseason training together in New Jersey, which Hart said allowed them to “just get in a groove and go work on the things you need to work on.” A step forward from both players would erase a major drawback from last year’s Giants offense and make the team look smart for giving the duo another chance when most were asking them to do the opposite.

Best Buddies charity apologizes for banning Boston Globe photographer

Posted by Mike Florio on June 4, 2017, 9:53 AM EDT
Getty Images

The ejection of the Boston Globe photographer from the Tom Brady-backed charity event in retaliation for a Boston Globe article questioning the use of the charity’s money wasn’t in retaliation for a Boston Globe article questioning the use of the charity’s money, after all.

That’s what a spokesperson for Best Buddies International said Saturday in apologizing to the Globe for having a photographer led away by security, according to CSN New England.

I’m sorry that it happened,” Nicole Maddox said. “It’s unfortunate that it happened. Tom Brady had nothing to do with it.”

Maddox claimed that the move was “100 percent not related” to the April 22 Globe story questioning the distribution of Best Buddies funding to Brady’s foundation, and that it instead arose from a “misunderstanding” regarding credentialing.

So what was the misunderstanding? They thought the photographer was with the non-credentialed Boston Glove?

Whatever the mixup, when the photographer shows up at a Boston event and claims an affiliation with one of the primary newspapers in Boston, any “misunderstanding” should have been quickly resolved, if the persons putting on the event wanted to have photos from the event appear in one of the primary newspapers in Boston. The fact that the photographer was led away by security makes it seem like something other than a “misunderstanding.”

Unless the “misunderstanding” is that the people keeping the gate mistakenly understood that the Globe wasn’t welcome.

Making the apology seem even more odd is the fact that few were criticizing Brady and/or Best Buddies for not welcoming a photographer from a publication that seemed to go out of its way to raise questions regarding transactions between charitable endeavors that both have benefited from Brady’s involvement and support — especially with no evidence that anything improper or illegal occurred. Brady and Best Buddies had reason to be upset with the article, and in turn every right to tell anyone associated with the Globe that they’re not welcome at the event.

The fact that Best Buddies doesn’t seem to be willing to own the apparently deliberate nature of the outcome is a bad look. And I say that with full assumption of the risk that if anyone from PFT were to show up for a future Best Buddies event, there may be a similar “misunderstanding” regarding credentialing.

Sunday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on June 4, 2017, 8:04 AM EDT
Getty Images

Should the Bills pursue WR Jeremy Maclin?

Dolphins WR Jarvis Landry held a football camp in Broward County this weekend.

Patriots DL Trey Flowers is trying to build on a strong 2016 season.

LB Demario Davis‘ second stint with the Jets is starting without quite as much hype from the head coach.

The Ravens found some highlights during an injury-filled week of OTAs.

DT Andrew Billings could get his shot with the Bengals defense this season.

A walk though Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams’ NFL stops.

RB Knile Davis hopes to bounce back with the Steelers.

Checking in with Texans QB Tom Savage.

Is there doubt about Colts QB Andrew Luck being available for the start of the season?

Looking at G Patrick Omameh’s case for a starting spot on the Jaguars offensive line.

Rookie WR Taywan Taylor made a good impression at Titans OTAs.

Broncos LB Shane Ray would like to play Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson if they made a movie of Johnson’s life and didn’t cast the man himself.

The Chiefs’ decision to release WR Jeremy Maclin was a business one.

TE Jared Cook brings a new wrinkle to the Raiders offense.

A look at the Chargers’ running backs courtesy of their position coach.

WR Terrence Williams hasn’t thought twice about re-signing with the Cowboys.

The Giants reached out to Antonio Pierce for help with getting LB B.J. Goodson ready for a starting job.

Eagles WR Dorial Green-Beckham feels he has more to show the team.

How much better will the Redskins be this season?

What effect does picking QB Mitchell Trubisky have on the future of the Bears’ coaching staff?

Lions CB Darius Slay has moved into a mentor role for some younger players.

Plenty of Packers players turned out to help WR Jordy Nelson raise money at a charity softball game.

Vikings WR Jarius Wright is working to turn things around after limited production and playing time last year.

The Falcons signed WR Marvin Hall, who played for offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian at the University of Washington.

The transition to a new defensive coordinator has been smooth for the Panthers.

Saints CB Damian Swann is ready to compete after missing all of last season with a groin injury.

Former Buccaneers coach Jon Gruden says he’s humbled by being That Guy at this year’s Ring of Honor induction.

The Cardinals seem content with their backup running backs.

T Andrew Whitworth moved right into a leadership role with the Rams.

Said 49ers defensive coordinator of CB Rashard Robinson, “He’s made of the right stuff. His attitude [and] his mind-set is unique for a corner.”

RB Eddie Lacy talked about his conditioning after a Seahawks OTA practice.

“No question” Earl Thomas will be ready for camp

Posted by Josh Alper on June 4, 2017, 7:17 AM EDT
Getty Images

When he wasn’t talking about locker room harmony or visiting with Colin Kaepernick during a Friday press conference, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll spent some time updating injury situations on his roster.

One of them was safety Earl Thomas, whose immediate reaction to fracturing his leg last season was to talk about retiring from the sport. Thomas moved on from that possibility a short time later and it looks like that was the right move because he’s at a level that led Carroll to say that the safety is “working a lot more than what we thought he would.”

“Today we took it easy just to make sure we finish this week out on the field, but he did the early work, and probably the guy that jumped out the most to me of all guys was Earl,” Carroll said. “His ability when he came into work on Tuesday, he was able to get a lot of reps and he was working at top speed and he was really fired up about it too because he wasn’t quite sure himself how far he could go, so he’s making good progress. There will be no question about him being ready to go when we get back to camp.”

The Seahawks went on to win the NFC West and a playoff game despite Thomas’ loss, but there’s no question that they’re a better defense with him on the field. If all continues on the current track, that will be the case come September.

Dez Bryant asks Cowboys to let him return punts

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 4, 2017, 6:53 AM EDT
Getty Images

As a rookie in 2010, Dez Bryant was one of the best punt returners in the NFL, with a 14.3-yard average and two touchdowns. But the Cowboys later decided Bryant was too important at his primary position of wide receiver to risk an injury on special teams.

Now Bryant is asking for another chance. He was practicing catching punts last week at Organized Team Activities, and he has asked special teams coach Rich Bisaccia to give him a shot in a game.

I’m always in Coach Bisaccia’s ear,” Bryant said. “That’s why I’m back there practicing. I’m going to get me one of them, I’m telling you. I’m going to crib it. I’m telling you I’m going to score.”

Don’t expect Bryant to get his wish. The Cowboys drafted receiver Ryan Switzer in the fourth round this year in part so he can return punts, and receivers Lucky Whitehead and Cole Beasley would be ahead of Bryant as well. Bryant’s days returning punts are probably over, even if it says a lot about him as a competitor that he still wants to do it.

Report: Saints’ Nick Fairley has career-threatening heart condition

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 3, 2017, 8:01 PM EDT
Getty Images

Saints defensive tackle Nick Fairley has missed Organized Team Activities this week, reportedly because of a potentially serious health concern.

Jennifer Hale‏ of FOX Sports reports that Fairley underwent tests that show heart trouble that could jeopardize his career. Mike Garafolo of NFL Network adds that teammates who speak to Fairley regularly haven’t been able to get in touch with him recently.

Fairley is coming off a strong 2016 season, which the Saints rewarded this offseason with a four-year, $28 million contract.

A first-round draft pick of the Lions in 2011, Fairley played four years in Detroit and one in St. Louis before signing with the Saints last year.

