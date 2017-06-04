Jets are looking into reports of Leonard Williams removing Darron Lee from altercation

Posted by Mike Florio on June 4, 2017, 3:49 PM EDT

In a video captured at a New York music festival on Saturday night, Jets defensive lineman Leonard Williams appears to be pulling Jets linebacker Darron Lee away from an altercation with an unidentified woman. The Jets have acknowledged the incident in a statement released to Rich Cimini of ESPN.com.

“We are aware of the reports, we are taking them seriously and we are looking into the specifics of the situation,” the statement explains. “We will have no further comment at this time.”

In the video, Williams aggressively removes a man who appears to be Lee from the interaction with the unidentified woman. Deadspin has a stream of tweets and videos, along with a photo of Williams and Lee from earlier in the evening, with Lee dressed in identical clothing to the man Williams removes from the altercation in the video.

No arrests were made, but arrests no longer are required for scrutiny under the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy.