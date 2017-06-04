 Skip to content

LeSean McCoy recruits Jeremy Maclin to Buffalo

Posted by Mike Florio on June 4, 2017, 3:26 PM EDT
It’s unclear whether Bills G.M. Brandon Beane or coach Sean McDermott want receiver Jeremy Maclin in Buffalo. Bills running back LeSean McCoy definitely does.

Speaking at his charity softball event on Sunday, McCoy said he has been recruiting his former Eagles teammate. Via Mike Rodak of ESPN.com, McCoy added, “Don’t be surprised if it happens.”

McCoy added that he has no inside information, but he said he has been speaking with Maclin.

The Chiefs abruptly cut Maclin on Friday evening, creating $10 million in cap space. The move made Maclin an immediate free agent.

Maclin has extensive experience in the West Coast-style passing offense, spending most of his career in Andy Reid’s version of it. Rick Dennison is incorporating the Mike Shanahan/Gary Kubiak West Coast offense at Buffalo.

9 Responses to “LeSean McCoy recruits Jeremy Maclin to Buffalo”
  1. barsfordays says: Jun 4, 2017 3:35 PM

    Come home to Philly J-Mac.

  2. evmiller4506 says: Jun 4, 2017 3:37 PM

    Maclin’s former WR Coach, David Culley, also in Buffalo.

  3. bondsncruz says: Jun 4, 2017 3:39 PM

    “Rick Dennison is incorporating the Mike Shanahan/Gary Kubiak West Coast offense at Buffalo.”

    Kyle Shanahan will run a better version of it. Maclin should sign with the 49ers & be featured in the O. Shanahan’s next great WR.

  4. cwdonald314 says: Jun 4, 2017 4:15 PM

    Old has been recruits another old has been …

  5. nhpats says: Jun 4, 2017 4:21 PM

    This would be a good pickup by the Bills…..probably why they won’t do it

  6. 60ftlesbianoctopus says: Jun 4, 2017 4:42 PM

    LeSean, his former WR coach and being in an offense with Zay Jones and Sammy Watkins to take pressure off him. It makes a lot of sense for him to come to Buffalo but I have a feeling that just like Barnidge these guys are trying to miss a good deal of off season work and maybe even waiting for teams to have a #1 injured before they sign early.

  7. styro1 says: Jun 4, 2017 4:57 PM

    bondsncruz says:
    Jun 4, 2017 3:39 PM
    Kyle Shanahan will run a better version of it. Maclin should sign with the 49ers & be featured in the O. Shanahan’s next great WR.
    ______________________________
    Will Shanahan be making the passes too?

  8. nothingbuttthetruth says: Jun 4, 2017 5:14 PM

    Go to Buffalo and become irrelevant, or sign with a contender and maybe play in meaningful games. Tough choice.

  9. thetooloftools says: Jun 4, 2017 5:34 PM

    Many players seem to be getting waived for CAP space. This is not good for the NFL. A ton of “dead money” is being left on the table. I totally support the players. Grab the $$$ because they are one play away (Bo Jackson) from getting cashed out by injury. The NFL needs to do buyouts like the NBA does too. It’s not like they don’t have the money.

