LeSean McCoy recruits Jeremy Maclin to Buffalo

It’s unclear whether Bills G.M. Brandon Beane or coach Sean McDermott want receiver Jeremy Maclin in Buffalo. Bills running back LeSean McCoy definitely does.
Speaking at his charity softball event on Sunday, McCoy said he has been recruiting his former Eagles teammate. Via Mike Rodak of ESPN.com, McCoy added, “Don’t be surprised if it happens.”
McCoy added that he has no inside information, but he said he has been speaking with Maclin.
The Chiefs abruptly cut Maclin on Friday evening, creating $10 million in cap space. The move made Maclin an immediate free agent.
Maclin has extensive experience in the West Coast-style passing offense, spending most of his career in Andy Reid’s version of it. Rick Dennison is incorporating the Mike Shanahan/Gary Kubiak West Coast offense at Buffalo.
Come home to Philly J-Mac.
Maclin’s former WR Coach, David Culley, also in Buffalo.
“Rick Dennison is incorporating the Mike Shanahan/Gary Kubiak West Coast offense at Buffalo.”
Kyle Shanahan will run a better version of it. Maclin should sign with the 49ers & be featured in the O. Shanahan’s next great WR.
Old has been recruits another old has been …
This would be a good pickup by the Bills…..probably why they won’t do it
LeSean, his former WR coach and being in an offense with Zay Jones and Sammy Watkins to take pressure off him. It makes a lot of sense for him to come to Buffalo but I have a feeling that just like Barnidge these guys are trying to miss a good deal of off season work and maybe even waiting for teams to have a #1 injured before they sign early.
bondsncruz says:
Jun 4, 2017 3:39 PM
Kyle Shanahan will run a better version of it. Maclin should sign with the 49ers & be featured in the O. Shanahan’s next great WR.
______________________________
Will Shanahan be making the passes too?
Go to Buffalo and become irrelevant, or sign with a contender and maybe play in meaningful games. Tough choice.
Many players seem to be getting waived for CAP space. This is not good for the NFL. A ton of “dead money” is being left on the table. I totally support the players. Grab the $$$ because they are one play away (Bo Jackson) from getting cashed out by injury. The NFL needs to do buyouts like the NBA does too. It’s not like they don’t have the money.