LeSean McCoy recruits Jeremy Maclin to Buffalo

It’s unclear whether Bills G.M. Brandon Beane or coach Sean McDermott want receiver Jeremy Maclin in Buffalo. Bills running back LeSean McCoy definitely does.

Speaking at his charity softball event on Sunday, McCoy said he has been recruiting his former Eagles teammate. Via Mike Rodak of ESPN.com, McCoy added, “Don’t be surprised if it happens.”

McCoy added that he has no inside information, but he said he has been speaking with Maclin.

The Chiefs abruptly cut Maclin on Friday evening, creating $10 million in cap space. The move made Maclin an immediate free agent.

Maclin has extensive experience in the West Coast-style passing offense, spending most of his career in Andy Reid’s version of it. Rick Dennison is incorporating the Mike Shanahan/Gary Kubiak West Coast offense at Buffalo.