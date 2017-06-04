“No question” Earl Thomas will be ready for camp

Posted by Josh Alper on June 4, 2017, 7:17 AM EDT

When he wasn’t talking about locker room harmony or visiting with Colin Kaepernick during a Friday press conference, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll spent some time updating injury situations on his roster.

One of them was safety Earl Thomas, whose immediate reaction to fracturing his leg last season was to talk about retiring from the sport. Thomas moved on from that possibility a short time later and it looks like that was the right move because he’s at a level that led Carroll to say that the safety is “working a lot more than what we thought he would.”

“Today we took it easy just to make sure we finish this week out on the field, but he did the early work, and probably the guy that jumped out the most to me of all guys was Earl,” Carroll said. “His ability when he came into work on Tuesday, he was able to get a lot of reps and he was working at top speed and he was really fired up about it too because he wasn’t quite sure himself how far he could go, so he’s making good progress. There will be no question about him being ready to go when we get back to camp.”

The Seahawks went on to win the NFC West and a playoff game despite Thomas’ loss, but there’s no question that they’re a better defense with him on the field. If all continues on the current track, that will be the case come September.