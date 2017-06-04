Peyton Manning golfs with the President

Posted by Mike Florio on June 4, 2017, 4:55 PM EDT

Rumors have swirled for a while that Peyton Manning has political aspirations. And like most smart aspiring politicians, Peyton Manning has denied having political aspirations.

He nevertheless entered the political fray (sort of) on Sunday, golfing with President Donald Trump at Trump National Golf Club on Sunday and also visiting the White House. Photos and other evidence regarding the connection comes courtesy of TheHill.com.

The photo accompanying this story was taken after Manning arrived on the South Lawn of the White House.

Joining Manning and President Trump was Senator Bob Corker, a Republican from Tennessee. Speculation has emerged that Manning will run for the Senate in 2020, if/when Tennessee Senator Lamar Alexander retires. Manning dismissed such chatter in March.

“I don’t know where that came from,” Manning said in March. “Last week I was going to run a team, this week I going to apparently run for Senate, and next week I’ll be an astronaut. I have no interest in the political world, but would like to continue serving communities.”

President Trump has multiple friends in the sports world, including key members of the New England Patriots.