Roof at new Falcons stadium successfully closes

Posted by Mike Florio on June 4, 2017, 3:57 PM EDT

The new stadium where the Falcons will play has reached a major milestone: The roof has closed.

Via SportsBusiness Daily, AMB Group LLC president and CEO Steve Cannon posted images on Twitter of the roof both open and closed.

Unlike retractable roofs that slide open and shut, the roof at the Falcons new stadium consists of eight different 500-ton pieces that slide into place, like the opening and closing of a camera lens.

Falcons president and CEO Rich McKay said last month on PFT Live that the stadium will open on August 26, and that the roof will be able to open and close as needed.

[Photo credit: Twitter.com/SteveCannonCEO.]