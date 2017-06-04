Sean Payton: Adrian Peterson’s aging defies conventional wisdom

Saints running back Adrian Peterson looked like age had caught up to him last season in Minnesota, as he managed to play in just 13 games and averaged a meager 1.9 yards a carry. But coach Sean Payton says Peterson looks like a kid again at Organized Team Activities.
Payton says everything he has seen from Peterson at the Saints’ facility this offseason indicates that he isn’t aging like most athletes.
“He’d be the one guy that you would say’s already gone against conventional wisdom,” Payton said, via the New Orleans Advocate. “With not only his skill set, but also his physical ability and the way he trains, I think he is excited to get back.”
That sounds good in June, but it remains to be seen whether Peterson can last for 16 games and play effectively from September through December. Few players who have an injury-plagued and ineffective season at age 31 bounce back at age 32. Payton has to hope his team signed an exception.
Coach speak, Never buy into it
Must be the Advocare products ????
Maybe I didn’t watch enough Vikings game last year, but it seemed to me the reason why AD had subpar games is because the O-Line was so bad. There was simply nowhere to run.
You can’t fumble as much as he does and be successful in today’s NFL.
Why doesn’t the number on his helmet match his jersey in that pic? I’m sure Goodell will fine him.
I am a Viking fan. I think Peterson held us back from success since 2009. Yeah, a handful of exciting plays once in a while. But he’s a fumbling, one trick Johnny who can’t play out of the shotgun. I was a fan of him until about half-way through the NFC championship in ’09. Maybe the ‘Aints will use him exclusively for 2nd down on short yardage. That might work. Glad he’s not here anymore though!
Ashley Manning introduced him to her “doctor” at the Guyer Institute
I disagree, last year he very much looked like an over 30 RB and this year will probably be more of the same
It’s called HGH Sean
Defies conventional wisdom? In baseball that means you’re in line for a suspension.
Go Lions!