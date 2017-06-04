Sean Payton: Adrian Peterson’s aging defies conventional wisdom

Saints running back Adrian Peterson looked like age had caught up to him last season in Minnesota, as he managed to play in just three games and averaged a meager 1.9 yards a carry. But coach Sean Payton says Peterson looks like a kid again at Organized Team Activities.
Payton says everything he has seen from Peterson at the Saints’ facility this offseason indicates that he isn’t aging like most athletes.
“He’d be the one guy that you would say’s already gone against conventional wisdom,” Payton said, via the New Orleans Advocate. “With not only his skill set, but also his physical ability and the way he trains, I think he is excited to get back.”
That sounds good in June, but it remains to be seen whether Peterson can last for 16 games and play effectively from September through December. Few players who have an injury-plagued and ineffective season at age 31 bounce back at age 32. Payton has to hope his team signed an exception.
Maybe I didn’t watch enough Vikings game last year, but it seemed to me the reason why AD had subpar games is because the O-Line was so bad. There was simply nowhere to run.
You can’t fumble as much as he does and be successful in today’s NFL.
I am a Viking fan. I think Peterson held us back from success since 2009. Yeah, a handful of exciting plays once in a while. But he’s a fumbling, one trick Johnny who can’t play out of the shotgun. I was a fan of him until about half-way through the NFC championship in ’09. Maybe the ‘Aints will use him exclusively for 2nd down on short yardage. That might work. Glad he’s not here anymore though!
I disagree, last year he very much looked like an over 30 RB and this year will probably be more of the same
Defies conventional wisdom? In baseball that means you’re in line for a suspension.
He will have a very good season. 1,000+ yards. 8 TD’s. I have no doubt. His injuries have all been different. He’s a physical beast. Yes, he has fumbled. Why? Trying to get those extra yards. It’s a simple fix, really. He was the sole focus of every defense while playing in MN. Now, how is the defense going to put 8-9 in the box against Brees? They can’t. I just hope it takes him longer than 1 game to heat up, as they play the Monday night opener against the Vikings.
Teddy Bridgewater, as a rookie.
Shaun Hill
Christian Ponder
Matt Cassell
Josh Freeman
Donovan McNabb, as a very old QB
Tarvaris Jackson
Joe Webb
Which one of these guys would you have wanted to put the offenses hands in, over AP?
Keep doubting Peterson, when he rushes for 1,400+ don’t hop on his bandwagon again
He may have 1,400 by Week 12
He’s had a full offseason to recover from the injury he sustained early last year. The Saints players and coaches have seen many good athletes and I’ll take their word if Adrian is looking above average. After all they didn’t get him in need of a starting RB. This is a bonus if they get the freak talent he has proven to be.
Who are these commenters and reporters to question them when they haven’t seen anything of Adrian yet? Lol.
All Day A.P.*
* except for 3rd down, or trailing by more than 14 points, or obvious passing downs, or when he’s hurt.
