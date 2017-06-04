Tyrod Taylor joins the effort to recruit Jeremy Maclin

Posted by Mike Florio on June 4, 2017, 10:17 PM EDT

Running back LeSean McCoy isn’t the only member of the Buffalo Bills who’s trying to bring receiver Jeremy Maclin to town. Quarterback Tyrod Taylor is on the case, too.

“Today was the first day I seen Shady,” Taylor said Sunday at McCoy’s charity softball game, via Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News. “We texted about it, but [I] want to get Maclin’s number and try to reach out to him. Just to see what his thoughts, what is he thinking moving forward and try to get him here.”

Taylor reacted to the news that Maclin had been released by the Chiefs the same way everyone else did.

“I was definitely surprised that it happened,” Taylor said. “You don’t know the reasons, but what I know, from what I’ve seen from Jeremy Maclin, he’s definitely a great player. . . . I know some of our coaches have spent some time with him, as well. Would love to have a guy like him on our team competing and coming out and making plays for us. Especially means a lot to our wide receiver room, putting another veteran guy with a whole bunch of talent and still potential left to reach his best. I would love to have him.”

The real question is whether the coaching staff and front office would love to have Maclin, and whether the Bills will offer an amount that competes favorably with whatever Maclin is offered by other teams.