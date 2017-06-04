Tyrod Taylor joins the effort to recruit Jeremy Maclin

Running back LeSean McCoy isn’t the only member of the Buffalo Bills who’s trying to bring receiver Jeremy Maclin to town. Quarterback Tyrod Taylor is on the case, too.
“Today was the first day I seen Shady,” Taylor said Sunday at McCoy’s charity softball game, via Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News. “We texted about it, but [I] want to get Maclin’s number and try to reach out to him. Just to see what his thoughts, what is he thinking moving forward and try to get him here.”
Taylor reacted to the news that Maclin had been released by the Chiefs the same way everyone else did.
“I was definitely surprised that it happened,” Taylor said. “You don’t know the reasons, but what I know, from what I’ve seen from Jeremy Maclin, he’s definitely a great player. . . . I know some of our coaches have spent some time with him, as well. Would love to have a guy like him on our team competing and coming out and making plays for us. Especially means a lot to our wide receiver room, putting another veteran guy with a whole bunch of talent and still potential left to reach his best. I would love to have him.”
The real question is whether the coaching staff and front office would love to have Maclin, and whether the Bills will offer an amount that competes favorably with whatever Maclin is offered by other teams.
Word in Buffalo is that Pegula’s private jet left an hour or so ago towards Maclin’s home and is on the way back to Buffalo as I write this… #BillsMafia #BuffaLove #GoBills
lol
– pats fans
Maclin has a bum ankle. He cannot plant on it or cut like he’s used to. Same thing happened to Nnamdi Asomugha and was never the same. Great talent hindered by injury. Hope he can get over it.
He’d instantly be the best receiver on the team.
No disrespect to Maclin as he is a decent WR but if a QB is clamoring for him and supposedly the team is sending a private jet to fetch him then your team has serious WR issues.