Wade Phillips kicked officiating crew out of Bills’ facility over Music City Miracle

The new Wade Phillips book, Son of Bum, contains plenty of stories from decades of NFL experience. One story relates to the aftermath of the last time the Bills played in the postseason.
In the offseason following a loss to the Titans as a result of the notorious Music City Miracle, an officiating crew traveled to Buffalo to review with Phillips and his staff the rule changes for the coming season. The presentation included video of certain plays from the prior year, with an explanation as to why certain calls were or weren’t made.
“All of a sudden, one of the first plays to appear on the screen was the Music City Mistake,” Phillips writes. “They didn’t just show the play, but they also said it was an example of ‘why we’ve got good officiating’ in the NFL. I couldn’t believe it. None of us could. . . .
“That really made me mad. Every coach in that room was fuming. As far as I was concerned, our meeting was over. ‘Turn it off!’ I said. ‘We don’t want to see that. First of all, it’s wrong. And for your to sit there and say it’s right is wrong. You need to get out of here right now.'”
And they did.
Phillips, by the way, takes responsibility for authorizing a “bloop” kick in that spot without clarifying that the ball should be kicked toward the sideline and not down the middle of the field. He also admits to not having a good plan for the situation, and for not being properly prepared.
But he still insists that Titans tight end Frank Wycheck threw an illegal forward pass, and Phillips contends that the officials didn’t overrule the call on the field via replay review because “[t]hey probably thought they would have gotten lynched” by a hostile crowd in Nashville.
The real hostility came later, when the seemingly mild-mannered Phillips ejected league officials who had engaged in even worse planning and preparation than Phillips and the Bills had.
Son of Bum, written by Phillips with Vic Carucci, is available at Amazon and elsewhere.
Shilling for books.
I like and respect Wade from his and his fathers time in Houston as well as the success he’s had as a defensive coordinator in the NFL, but how big of a whiner can this guy be?
The Frank Wycheck pass was a lateral. It wasn’t forward and it wasn’t backwards. The play happened on a field line so you could see it perfectly.
Regardless, even if the call was bad, every team gets screwed at one point or another. Look at the Raiders with the Tuck game or the Bucs with the Bert Emanuel catch.
No wonder he takes and uses his fathers legacy instead of his own because he does nothing but whine. He did it in Buffalo, he did it in Dallas, he did it in Houston, now he’s doing it in LA?
The 72 Raiders understand Wade however like the Immaculate Reception the officials got it right.
Time to move on.
It didn’t matter, Wade threw the game away when he benched Flutie in favor of the terrible QB Johnson.
It was slightly backwards (and as close to a perfectly straight lateral as you could expect). It’s kind of sad he can’t let that go and admit it.
It’s compounded by the fact that he admits his own coaching mistake – but then he doubles down by basically saying, “Well, I screwed up, but it wouldn’t have mattered if the refs had called the play right”. Believe me – I remember Super Bowl 40 quite well, I know bad officiating, and this sir, wasn’t bad officiating. They got the call right and you can’t admit it because it means that loss was entirely on you.
Wade made many blunders as a HC because he was in over his head. Phillips refused to wear a headset even though he was the HC.
I’ll never forget when he said of the Bills “We don’t have punt returners here, we have punt catchers.”
Anyone who can honestly say that it was a lateral after watching the replay is the worst kind of homer snowflake. Not a fan of Phillips but at least he admitted he wasn’t prepared for that and lets face it, neither were the officials. You can whine aboot the tuck rule all you want but it was at that time a rule no matter how stupid. The Bert Emanuel thing escapes my memory.
Here’s the truth — Bills fans will always say it was a forward pass and Titans fans will always say it was a lateral.
I watched it live, and I watched them replay it over and over. I still watch it when they show it.
Here’s my view of it as a Packers fan. Watching it live, there was no doubt in my mind what so ever that it was a forward pass, not a lateral. After they replayed it over and over, it was clear to me that the angle of the replay was not sufficient to get a definitive answer as to whether it was legal or illegal. So, I still don’t know whether it was legal or illegal. But — the call on the field was it was a lateral, so that’s the way it is. Nothing anyone says or does will ever change that.
But Phillips nailed what the real point of it all is — that his Bills did a lousy job of punting the ball and then getting the ball carrier down after the lateral. They cost themselves the game, it wasn’t the officials who cost them the game.
One other thing. I can’t argue with Phillips about what would have happened had the officials overturned the ruling on replay. The fans would have gone crazy.
It’s the same reason the officials at the Immaculate Reception didn’t overturn that catch by Franco Harris. I watched that one live, too, and have seen it dozens of times since then and there is no doubt in my mind that the catch was illegal touching by the offense and should have been nullified. The rule was changed after that so now two offensive players can touch the ball on a completed pass. But based on the rule which was in place at that time, the Raiders lost one they should not have lost in my opinion. Even Franco Harris knows the TD should not have counted.
Now — here’s the other thing. The NFL is better off having those two plays as part of their history. If they had not counted as TD’s, we wouldn’t be remembering either of those games the way we do today. Those two plays will be remembered as long as there is an NFL, and rightly so.
Ralph Branca, who was the pitcher who gave up the most storied home run in baseball history to Bobby Thompson, giving the NY Giants the 1951 pennant, always said he was not upset at all that he was remembered for that. He said if it weren’t for giving up the “shot heard ’round the world”, he probably wouldn’t have been remembered at all. He was so right.
It was a lateral and Wade was a classless idiot.
I like Wade “Son of Bum” Phillips, but some of these stories are sounding like what He wished he had done, not that they happened at all. Might be a HOF DC, just not a good head coach.