49ers sign Elvis Dumervil

Posted by Josh Alper on June 5, 2017, 2:18 PM EDT

The 49ers added a veteran piece to their pass rush on Monday.

The team announced that they have signed Elvis Dumervil. Word of a planned workout with the team broke last week and it would appear that the Niners liked what they saw from the former Bronco and Raven edge rusher.

Dumervil missed eight games last season due to a foot injury and closed the year with two of his three sacks in the final three weeks of the regular season. He was released in March as Baltimore started getting younger on defense and had a quiet couple of months before landing with the Niners.

Dumervil will join Arik Armstead, DeForest Buckner, Aaron Lynch and others as defensive end options in Santa Clara this season.