Brandon Jacobs: “Michigan freaks” blew up Jim Harbaugh comments

Former NFL running back Brandon Jacobs has had plenty to say about the brief time he spent playing for Jim Harbaugh with the 49ers, but he thinks Harbaugh’s biggest fans are overreacting.
Jacobs said he didn’t expect his comment that Harbaugh didn’t know what he was doing as coach of the 49ers to get so much attention, and he blames Michigan fans for making it a bigger deal than it needed to be.
“It’s something that got blown out of proportion,” Jacobs told All Access Football. “The Michigan freaks blew it out of proportion.”
Jacobs reiterated what he has said many times: He and Harbaugh do not get along.
“Me and Jim, we don’t get along, he don’t like me and I don’t like him. He’s doing a good job at Michigan. On the college level he’s doing what he’s supposed to be doing. I don’t knock what Jim is doing. Again, I don’t like him, he don’t like me, and that’s just where we leave it.”
They’ve agreed to disagree….. and to disparage from time to time.
Is it the norm in this country now to make statements one day and then do a 180 a few days later.
You know what you said, Brandon, stand by it and take what is disdhed out to you like a man.
Brandon Jacobs is mouthing off again. When have we seen this act before? Oh year, when he left the Giants. And when he left SF.
What did he expect when he says it’s his primary goal to get Jim Harbaugh fired? Did he expect everyone who is a fan of Harbaugh or Michigan to not make a peep? He essentially came across as a bitter stalker who is obsessed with a former employer and got fired. Clarification, he actually is a bitter stalker who threatened to get his former boss fired.
Brandon, your career is over. You are history. You are a total stalker. It’s sad/scary.
Another NFL player who doesn’t hear what he says.
Jim Harbaugh is very relevant and that bothers Jacobs. At some point, Harbaugh will be back in the NFL on his own terms. He’s a great coach who should look for a position with a great owner where he’ll get final say on personnel