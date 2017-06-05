Chad Kelly gets cast removed, getting him closer to field

Posted by Charean Williams on June 5, 2017, 5:27 PM EDT

Broncos rookie Chad Kelly can’t wait to get on the practice field, and the day grew closer Monday when he was scheduled to have his cast removed.

Kelly tore a ligament in his right wrist during his Ole Miss Pro Day on April 3, and Dr. James Andrews operated on Kelly a few days later. Kelly still needs rehab to strengthen the wrist, likely keeping him out until training camp.

“I have to make sure I have to do what I have to do in the treatment room and get back as soon as possible,” Kelly told Mike Klis of KUSA. “More range of motion and then hopefully be able to grip the football and be able to throw again.”

Kelly, whom the Broncos made Mr. Irrelevant as the final pick of the 2017 draft, also is rehabbing from a second ACL operation on his right knee.

“It’s coming along well,” Kelly said. “I have a veteran right next to me, Jamaal Charles, coming off the same situation. We’re pushing each other every day, but I’ve got to keep working really hard to try and get back to full strength and even sharper than I was.”

Kelly likely spends this season as a developmental prospect behind Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch, who will compete for the starting job.

“This is my chance,” said Kelly, the nephew of Hall of Famer Jim Kelly. “I’ve got to go out and prove myself.”