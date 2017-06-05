Chiefs sign third-rounder Kareem Hunt

The Chiefs aren’t going to shock anyone with this transaction.
Via Terez Paylor of the Kansas City Star, the Chiefs have signed third-round running back Kareem Hunt.
Hunt could quickly earn a role in the Chiefs backfield after the release of Jamaal Charles, and could pair with Spencer Ware early on.
The Chiefs had previously signed three late-round picks, so this gets them two-thirds of the way through their class.
They have just first-round quarterback Patrick Mahomes and second-round defensive lineman Tanoh Kpassagnon without contracts.
