Chiefs sign third-rounder Kareem Hunt

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 5, 2017, 12:12 PM EDT

The Chiefs aren’t going to shock anyone with this transaction.

Via Terez Paylor of the Kansas City Star, the Chiefs have signed third-round running back Kareem Hunt.

Hunt could quickly earn a role in the Chiefs backfield after the release of Jamaal Charles, and could pair with Spencer Ware early on.

The Chiefs had previously signed three late-round picks, so this gets them two-thirds of the way through their class.

They have just first-round quarterback Patrick Mahomes and second-round defensive lineman Tanoh Kpassagnon without contracts.