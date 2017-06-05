Chris Ivory staying positive, despite Leonard Fournette looming

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 5, 2017, 6:31 AM EDT

With a starting job in his hands at the moment, Chris Ivory wants to prove he’s able to carry the load in Jacksonville.

Unfortunately for Ivory, he may be a year late.

The veteran running back is running with the starters at the moment, but the reality is No. 4 overall pick Leonard Fournette is on his heels, and could take away that job as soon as he learns it.

But after a disappointing debut for the Jaguars last year, Ivory remains positive for the future, and that he can have a role in it.

“One thing about it, people and everybody are going to have their opinions,’’ Ivory said, via John Reid of the Florida Times-Union. “Mainly, the people that know nothing about football. They don’t know the things we go through to get to this point. What we actually face before we come out for those games.

“Most of the stuff the people on the outside see are the mistakes and the bad things you do. It’s not always going to go the way you want. I think a lot of people that like to see guys get a 1,000 yards each year, but it just don’t work that way.’’

Ivory’s first year in Jacksonville started well, at least in terms of a five-year, $32 million contract. It went downhill quickly from there, with five games missed to injury and more fumbles (five) than touchdowns. He ran for just 439 yards, averaging 3.8 per carry.

“Chris last year, I don’t think he was in great shape when he was here initially and I think he was injured,’’ Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said.

He’s better now, but he has a bigger back pushing him from behind this year, so his grip on the job he went there for is tenuous at best.