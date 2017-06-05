Cowboys claim Zac Dysert off waivers

Posted by Josh Alper on June 5, 2017, 5:50 PM EDT

There’s a new name on the quarterback depth chart in Dallas.

The Cowboys claimed quarterback Zac Dysert off of waivers from the Cardinals on Monday. Dysert was waived last Friday as the Cardinals no longer needed a fifth quarterback with Carson Palmer throwing again.

Dysert spent time on Arizona’s active roster and practice squad last season without any regular season action. The 2013 seventh-round pick of the Broncos has also spent time with the Bears, Texans, Bills and Dolphins, but hasn’t gotten into regular season games in any of his stops.

Dallas has Kellen Moore as the No. 2 quarterback behind Dak Prescott and they signed a pair of undrafted free agents last month. One of them, Austin Appleby, was waived to make room for Dysert and Cooper Rush rounds out the quarterback group.