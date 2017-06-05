Do the Bills employees who call the shots want Jeremy Maclin?

Posted by Mike Florio on June 5, 2017, 11:29 AM EDT

Certain Bills employees have made clear their interest in receiver Jeremy Maclin. But what about the Bills employees directly responsible for adding players?

At this point, no one knows whether G.M. Brandon Beane or coach Sean McDermott want to add Maclin to the depth chart. However, everyone knows by now that running back LeSean McCoy and quarterback Tyrod Taylor definitely want Maclin. Indeed, the Bills’ official Twitter page has trumpeted the efforts of McCoy to lure Maclin to town.

So what if the organization isn’t interested? By having McCoy and Taylor push so aggressively (and publicly) for Maclin to be pursued, Beane and McDermott could be in an awkward spot if they simply aren’t interested.

Even if they are, how comfortable would any G.M. or coach be with players openly and zealously advocated for specific players to be added to the roster? It can create a mess within the organization, especially if: (1) the team doesn’t sign the player; (2) he goes elsewhere and has a major impact; and (3) players, fans, and/or media start asking questions about why the team missed the boat?

As a result, it’s safe to say that, as badly as McCoy and Taylor hope to add Maclin, Beane and McDermott likely hope that McCoy and Taylor will keep those thoughts to themselves in the future.