Eagles sign defensive tackle Gabe Wright

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 5, 2017, 8:53 AM EDT

The Eagles are going to take a flier on a defensive lineman whose career hasn’t taken off.

The team announced they added defensive tackle Gabe Wright on a one-year deal.

The former Lions fourth-rounder was released by the Browns two weeks ago. He played five games for Cleveland last year.

The Lions actually traded up to take him in 2015, but he played just 134 snaps and was gone shortly thereafter.