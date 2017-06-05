Eagles sign defensive tackle Gabe Wright

The Eagles are going to take a flier on a defensive lineman whose career hasn’t taken off.
The team announced they added defensive tackle Gabe Wright on a one-year deal.
The former Lions fourth-rounder was released by the Browns two weeks ago. He played five games for Cleveland last year.
The Lions actually traded up to take him in 2015, but he played just 134 snaps and was gone shortly thereafter.
Dream Team!!
IN my dream job as Eagle G.M. I don’t get this one……
Watch…he’ll come in and have a better couple of weeks than one of the better players on the line and the Eagles will outsmart themselves into thinking they’ve found a diamond in the rough. They’ll keep him and cut someone promising like Vaeaeo and then come November, they’ll regret it.
I really hope this guy is just a camp body…