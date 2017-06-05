 Skip to content

ESPN bringing Hank Williams Jr. back to MNF open

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 5, 2017, 8:07 AM EDT
At a time when some are criticizing ESPN for being too political (though that’s largely just a euphemism for letting non-white people and women talk), they’re bring back a guy whose political commentary cost him a gig in the first place.

According to Cindy Watts of USA Today, the network is bringing former country star Hank Williams Jr. back to their Monday Night Football broadcast.

It’s been six years since they parted ways with him, after Williams called then-Republican House Speaker John Boehner playing golf with then-President Barack Obama “one of the biggest political mistakes ever.”

“It would be like Hitler playing golf with [Israeli leader] Benjamin Netanyahu,” he then explained on Fox News’ Fox & Friends. He also referred to Obama and then-Vice President Joe Biden as “the enemy.”

(Note to aspiring writers, artists and public speakers: If you’re ever thinking about making the Hitler reference, don’t. No, really. Just don’t. Ever. No, seriously. It never works out for you. Never. You’re welcome.)

But ESPN figures enough time has passed (and the political climate has changed) such that Williams and his rowdy friends should be more welcome now.

“I’m sure there’ll be some [backlash], but I’m not concerned,”said Stephanie Druley, ESPN’s senior vice president of events and studio production. “It was the right time. We discussed it internally and it was just the right time to bring him back.”

Of course, it comes at a time when the network is laying off long-time NFL talent, losing reporters such as John Clayton and Ed Werder (among many others), which may make some wonder if they’re ready for some football or not.

10 Responses to “ESPN bringing Hank Williams Jr. back to MNF open”
  1. milehihoss says: Jun 5, 2017 8:08 AM

    So much yes. Finally!!

  2. Grugenhagen says: Jun 5, 2017 8:11 AM

    Because that will make people tune into the often awful matchups.

  3. unclebluck says: Jun 5, 2017 8:12 AM

    Yep. Bring back the no talent, living off his fathers legend, hillbilly racist….make sense…..

  4. scoops1 says: Jun 5, 2017 8:12 AM

    Finally…..ESPN does something RIGHT!!!

  5. reprob8 says: Jun 5, 2017 8:14 AM

    “right time” is a political statement in itself.

  6. abninf says: Jun 5, 2017 8:18 AM

    But ESPN figures enough time has passed (and the political climate has changed)
    =================================

    The political climate hasn’t changed. You guys are just now figuring out that the majority reject leftist political correctness. As we have all along.

  7. MichaelEdits says: Jun 5, 2017 8:19 AM

    We cooked a pig in the ground
    We got some beer on ice
    And all my Saudi friends are coming over tonight

  8. d12f6m says: Jun 5, 2017 8:20 AM

    Why?

  9. stucats says: Jun 5, 2017 8:24 AM

    WHY, THIS GUY IS TOTALLY WASHED UP!

  10. duffelbagsports says: Jun 5, 2017 8:25 AM

    Bring him back. Because ignorant racist statements have a time limit. Why not get Kathy Griffin for sideline reporting and balance things out.

