Giants WR Roger Lewis arrested for operating a vehicle while impaired

Giants wide receiver Roger Lewis was arrested after a traffic stop in Ohio over the weekend.
TMZ was the first to report the news of Lewis’ arrest in Reynoldsburg on June 4. Per their report, Lewis was pulled over due to excessive speed and overly tinted windows and came under further scrutiny when the police officers on hand smelled marijuana and observed signs that Lewis was intoxicated. He was charged with operating a vehicle while impaired.
Lewis was released from jail on his own recognizance. Neither he nor the team has commented on the arrest at this point. Lewis will face possible discipline from the league as a result of the arrest.
Lewis is in his second season with the Giants after making the squad as an undrafted rookie last year. He caught seven passes for 97 yards and two touchdowns in 13 regular season appearances
