Giants WR Roger Lewis arrested for operating a vehicle while impaired

Posted by Josh Alper on June 5, 2017, 11:39 AM EDT
Getty Images

Giants wide receiver Roger Lewis was arrested after a traffic stop in Ohio over the weekend.

TMZ was the first to report the news of Lewis’ arrest in Reynoldsburg on June 4. Per their report, Lewis was pulled over due to excessive speed and overly tinted windows and came under further scrutiny when the police officers on hand smelled marijuana and observed signs that Lewis was intoxicated. He was charged with operating a vehicle while impaired.

Lewis was released from jail on his own recognizance. Neither he nor the team has commented on the arrest at this point. Lewis will face possible discipline from the league as a result of the arrest.

Lewis is in his second season with the Giants after making the squad as an undrafted rookie last year. He caught seven passes for 97 yards and two touchdowns in 13 regular season appearances

14 Responses to “Giants WR Roger Lewis arrested for operating a vehicle while impaired”
  1. joetoronto says: Jun 5, 2017 11:48 AM

    It’s always a good idea to speed and have illegally tinted windows when you’re impaired, it’s not bad enough that you’re driving.

  2. dtm1088 says: Jun 5, 2017 11:52 AM

    What a jackass. I was excited for this guy to take a big step forward this year.

  3. charger383 says: Jun 5, 2017 12:02 PM

    Tinted windows =extra money for cops

  4. lovemesomevikewins says: Jun 5, 2017 12:06 PM

    7 catches for 97 yards, seeya

  5. silvernblacksabbath says: Jun 5, 2017 12:10 PM

    When you smoke in your car, make sure that you speed!!! Best way to get caught. SMH

  6. TheCommish says: Jun 5, 2017 12:13 PM

    Won’t help his case for a ’17 roster spot. Likely gone now.

  7. magnumpimustache says: Jun 5, 2017 12:14 PM

    You can’t fix stupid.

    I guess he has something against Uber.

    Because Uber is so expensive and hard to get someone to show up.

  8. pologroundsvet says: Jun 5, 2017 12:22 PM

    Giants are pretty deep at WR. I think everyone knows what this means.

  9. aquineas1 says: Jun 5, 2017 12:35 PM

    Brandon Marshall will help guide him a bit, at least with regards to partying.

  10. notlistinin says: Jun 5, 2017 12:37 PM

    Nothing new here. It’s the Giants.

  11. pkrlvr says: Jun 5, 2017 12:51 PM

    Who gets high and speeds? I’m more likely to get pulled for going to slow.

  12. redlikethepig says: Jun 5, 2017 12:52 PM

    Better luck with your next team.

  13. gmen5280 says: Jun 5, 2017 12:53 PM

    I thought Weed was supposed to mellow you out, not make you a speeding cop magnet. There goes that theory.

  14. tylawspick6 says: Jun 5, 2017 12:59 PM

    Nothing will happen. He’s a Mara protected Giant via Goodell on Park Ave.

