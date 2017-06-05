Greg Manusky says Josh Norman will shadow No. 1 receivers

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 5, 2017, 6:38 AM EDT

Greg Manusky has been promoted from linebackers coach to defensive coordinator in Washington, and one of his first orders of business is getting the most out of the team’s highest-paid defensive player.

That means putting cornerback Josh Norman on No. 1 receivers and seeing if he can shut down the top threat on the opposing offense.

“It’s hard for them to travel at times, but will we do that? Yeah,” Manusky said of moving Norman all over the field, depending on where the opposing top receiver is.

Manusky acknowledged that’s not always easy, but he thinks Norman is up to the challenge.

“Some guys always play on the right side or on the left side,” Manusky said. “They feel comfortable, and then all of the sudden, if you take that guy — certain players — and move them to the other side, it’s kind of foreign for them. From my standpoint, even from a linebacker’s perspective, I’d rather have been on the right than on the left.”

But Norman thrives on the challenge of stopping the top receiver, and that’s what he’ll do.