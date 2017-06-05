It’s your Game Four Stanley Cup Final preview, with Jeremy Roenick

Posted by Mike Florio on June 5, 2017, 12:30 PM EDT

A guy who made his living on frozen water recently dove into the liquid form of H20 in search of a catfish. He found one, or more accurately it found him.

“I got a prong right through the middle of my hand,” NBC’s Jeremy Roenick said on Monday’s PFT Live, in reference to the bony dorsal and pectoral fins that create the impression of getting stung by a catfish. “I just didn’t show it. Literally, I had a hole in the middle of my hand when I grabbed it. The prong went almost right through my hand.”

Roenick compared his ability to work through the injury to the ability of all NHL players to lace up the skates and take to the ice when injured.

“Again, it is another example of it hurt, the pain was there, but I couldn’t show it because I made sure that the shot went through properly,” Roenick said. “It was pretty disgusting, there’s no question about it. I smelled bad for two days. What was even worse is that I jumped into this water and I did get stuck by the prong on my hand. He got me good and I was bleeding in the hand and I’m like, ‘Oh my goodness, I am in this disgusting water right now with this prong, bleeding.’ . . . Oh my God, it was so bad.”

Saturday night was good for the catfish-loving Predators fans, whose hockey team avoided a 3-0 Stanley Cup Final hole by beating the Penguins 5-1. It was the first time the Penguins gave up five goals in a Stanley Cup Final since Roenick’s Blackhawks scored five against Pittsburgh 25 years ago.

For more from Roenick, who possibly was practicing in the photo from more than 20 years ago the shielding of his olfactory lobes from catfish stench, regarding the series and the pivotal fourth game, check out the video.