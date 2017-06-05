J.J. Watt dubs Top 100 list a joke, for unlikely reasons

Posted by Mike Florio on June 5, 2017, 9:55 PM EDT

Usually when a player attacks NFL Network’s meaningless, flawed, filler series devoted to counting down the top 100 players in the NFL, the player is complaining that he ended up too low. One prominent player is now complaining that he ended up too high.

Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt reacted to landing at No. 35 on the 2017 Top 100 list by saying, “I played three games. . . . This list is a joke.”

Indeed it is. Players (it’s unclear how many) are asked during the season to list their top 20 players, and the numbers then get cobbled into the top 100.

Watt’s complaint is actually good news for NFL Network, given that before it happened the 2017 edition of the series had created no buzz whatsoever, with most people not even realizing that this year’s list was being unveiled every Monday night.