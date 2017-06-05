Jack Del Rio: We can’t worry about expectations

Posted by Josh Alper on June 5, 2017, 6:53 AM EDT

The Warriors put on a show again on Sunday night to go up 2-0 in the NBA Finals and run their record to 14-0 in this year’s playoffs, which is both good news and bad news for Raiders coach Jack Del Rio.

Del Rio grew up in the Bay Area and is a longtime Warriors fan, but he also has tickets to Game Five so may be out of luck when it comes to getting in the arena to see the action up close. If that’s the case, he’ll probably just turn himself back to working on bringing another winner to Oakland.

The Raiders have sold out season tickets despite their plan to move to Las Vegas, which is a sign of how high expectations are for the team after last year’s long-awaited return to the postseason. Plenty of people outside of Oakland share those expectations for the team, but Del Rio told Jenny Vrentas of TheMMQB.com that the team isn’t paying any of it any mind.

“We have so much to do and so far to go and so much work ahead of us that we can’t really worry about anything like expectations or how good we can be or thoughts about where we are going to play,” Del Rio said.

As mentioned, Del Rio’s blinkers have made room for the Warriors and he said he’d “like to think there are some similarities” between the two teams when it comes to doing “whatever it takes as a team.” If anyone is making comparisons to the Warriors come the end of this season, the offseason work that’s consuming the coach right now will have been worth every ounce of effort.