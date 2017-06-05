 Skip to content

Jason Derulo, Florida-Georgia Line will join Hank Williams for new MNF opening song

Posted by Mike Florio on June 5, 2017, 10:09 AM EDT
Getty Images

The news that Hank Williams Jr. will return to ESPN’s Monday Night Football after a hiatus fueled by a Hitler comparison includes word that the revamped launch to the game will include “two additional contemporary music artists to freshen the song’s presentation.”

Per an industry source, the two contemporary artists are Jason Derulo and Florida-Georgia Line (pictured).

ESPN presumably will be announcing the addition of the two acts sooner than later. The opening was filmed Sunday in Nashville, which means that plenty of people already know that Derulo and Florida-Georgia Line were involved.

How important to a football broadcast is the opening? For ESPN, the Monday Night Football opening was regarded to be important enough to embrace someone they had shunned for making a foolish right-leaning political statement, at a time when some are blaming ESPN’s death spiral on a habit of having too many left-leaning views.

While it’s premature to suggest that ESPN is making decisions aimed at eliminating the impression that the network swings blue, it makes sense to wonder whether or not the next guy to make a comeback in Bristol will be Rush Limbaugh.

21 Responses to “Jason Derulo, Florida-Georgia Line will join Hank Williams for new MNF opening song”
  1. MichaelEdits says: Jun 5, 2017 10:17 AM

    Isn’t that special?

  2. magnusthe1st says: Jun 5, 2017 10:18 AM

    Bringing back Hank, Jr. then topping it off with Jason Derulo and FGL? 1 step forward, 2 steps back, ESPN.

  3. r8rsfan says: Jun 5, 2017 10:23 AM

    And this explains the fundamental difference between the new casual fans who may have lot’s of sheep skins but no knowledge or understanding of the game, and the fans who live and breathe for their teams. While you’re concerned with the political ramifications of who’s performing the intro, I’m in the kitchen loading up the nachos and getting the beers in the cooler.

  4. ajgreenhof says: Jun 5, 2017 10:24 AM

    Why don’t you just kick me in the groin instead?

  5. charger383 says: Jun 5, 2017 10:26 AM

    best opening song ever

  6. amaf21 says: Jun 5, 2017 10:29 AM

    oh yay.

  7. niners816 says: Jun 5, 2017 10:33 AM

    Good! I’m loving more and more conservative appearances. Keep them coming!!! Those tears, liberals, they taste so good!

  8. ajgreenhof says: Jun 5, 2017 10:36 AM

    @niners816

    Dude it’s just football. Get a grip.

  9. fmc651 says: Jun 5, 2017 10:37 AM

    Yeah because that is why ratings at BSPN has dropped.

  10. streetyson says: Jun 5, 2017 10:39 AM

    Fraudger – we never asked Adele, we only said her “IF we asked you, would you do it?” and when she said no, we said “ha, ha, psyche!, we only said IF – we totally fooled you!” Anyway, after that we then went with our real Plan A and found some diva/spendthift past-it hogs all still desperately sucking on limelight.

  11. waynefontesismyfather says: Jun 5, 2017 10:41 AM

    Why don’t they just get Manziel, Kaepernick and Hardy to sing the song instead? Some cameo of O.J. getting down to the beat would be great too.

  12. magnumpimustache says: Jun 5, 2017 10:44 AM

    Hank Williams Jr or Nothing,

    He is the best.

    But I am sure ESPN will find a way to put Justin Bieber in there.

    You remember Rod Stewart did it for one year. Pathetic. I never watch ESPN any more.

  13. swagjag says: Jun 5, 2017 10:48 AM

    If you’re gonna bring back a washed up artist who was fired for making outrageous and offensive statements, it’s a given you should pair him with an artist who makes music that sounds like a box full of kittens being thrown into a wood chipper.

  14. subotai1 says: Jun 5, 2017 10:51 AM

    My tv will be on mute until I see an opening shot of the football field.

  15. boisestatewhodat says: Jun 5, 2017 10:51 AM

    Great news!

  16. bradjames33160 says: Jun 5, 2017 10:54 AM

    It will never be the same as the original ABC days. “We’ve got Frank and Al and Dan, we’re gonna get it kick-started.” Meanwhile, I love the game, screw politics. Politics destroys Church, it destroys Twitter, you name it.

  17. terripet says: Jun 5, 2017 10:59 AM

    Just have to turn down the volume till it’s over

  18. bighoser says: Jun 5, 2017 11:00 AM

    ESPN’s ratings, like everyone else’s, is dropping because of cord cutting. Also, MNF used to feature the best game of the week, but that’s now on Sunday night so you are left with the dregs that are only better than the God forsaken Thursday night games. Sorry, but a new/old theme song ain’t gonna fix that.

  19. truninerfan49 says: Jun 5, 2017 11:15 AM

    I will not miss the opening song now that I know Jason Derulo will be a part of it

  20. rob471773 says: Jun 5, 2017 11:24 AM

    Florida-Georgia Line is the worst! The fact that they keep churning out pop country hits is an indictment on how stupid the average american is.

  21. schmitty2 says: Jun 5, 2017 11:29 AM

    Mark it on your calendar boys: the most exciting event in tv sports history will occur on Mon night Sept 11th at 10:15 EST when the Chargers take on the Broncos and the introduction by Hank Williams, Florida Georgia Line, and Jason Derulo gives way to the legendary broadcast duo of one Beth Mowin and Rex Ryan. I’m pretty stoked!

