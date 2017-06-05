Jason Derulo, Florida-Georgia Line will join Hank Williams for new MNF opening song

The news that Hank Williams Jr. will return to ESPN’s Monday Night Football after a hiatus fueled by a Hitler comparison includes word that the revamped launch to the game will include “two additional contemporary music artists to freshen the song’s presentation.”
Per an industry source, the two contemporary artists are Jason Derulo and Florida-Georgia Line (pictured).
ESPN presumably will be announcing the addition of the two acts sooner than later. The opening was filmed Sunday in Nashville, which means that plenty of people already know that Derulo and Florida-Georgia Line were involved.
How important to a football broadcast is the opening? For ESPN, the Monday Night Football opening was regarded to be important enough to embrace someone they had shunned for making a foolish right-leaning political statement, at a time when some are blaming ESPN’s death spiral on a habit of having too many left-leaning views.
While it’s premature to suggest that ESPN is making decisions aimed at eliminating the impression that the network swings blue, it makes sense to wonder whether or not the next guy to make a comeback in Bristol will be Rush Limbaugh.
Isn’t that special?
Bringing back Hank, Jr. then topping it off with Jason Derulo and FGL? 1 step forward, 2 steps back, ESPN.
And this explains the fundamental difference between the new casual fans who may have lot’s of sheep skins but no knowledge or understanding of the game, and the fans who live and breathe for their teams. While you’re concerned with the political ramifications of who’s performing the intro, I’m in the kitchen loading up the nachos and getting the beers in the cooler.
Why don’t you just kick me in the groin instead?
best opening song ever
oh yay.
Good! I’m loving more and more conservative appearances. Keep them coming!!! Those tears, liberals, they taste so good!
@niners816
Dude it’s just football. Get a grip.
Yeah because that is why ratings at BSPN has dropped.
Fraudger – we never asked Adele, we only said her “IF we asked you, would you do it?” and when she said no, we said “ha, ha, psyche!, we only said IF – we totally fooled you!” Anyway, after that we then went with our real Plan A and found some diva/spendthift past-it hogs all still desperately sucking on limelight.
Why don’t they just get Manziel, Kaepernick and Hardy to sing the song instead? Some cameo of O.J. getting down to the beat would be great too.
Hank Williams Jr or Nothing,
He is the best.
But I am sure ESPN will find a way to put Justin Bieber in there.
You remember Rod Stewart did it for one year. Pathetic. I never watch ESPN any more.
If you’re gonna bring back a washed up artist who was fired for making outrageous and offensive statements, it’s a given you should pair him with an artist who makes music that sounds like a box full of kittens being thrown into a wood chipper.
My tv will be on mute until I see an opening shot of the football field.
Great news!
It will never be the same as the original ABC days. “We’ve got Frank and Al and Dan, we’re gonna get it kick-started.” Meanwhile, I love the game, screw politics. Politics destroys Church, it destroys Twitter, you name it.
Just have to turn down the volume till it’s over
ESPN’s ratings, like everyone else’s, is dropping because of cord cutting. Also, MNF used to feature the best game of the week, but that’s now on Sunday night so you are left with the dregs that are only better than the God forsaken Thursday night games. Sorry, but a new/old theme song ain’t gonna fix that.
I will not miss the opening song now that I know Jason Derulo will be a part of it
Florida-Georgia Line is the worst! The fact that they keep churning out pop country hits is an indictment on how stupid the average american is.
Mark it on your calendar boys: the most exciting event in tv sports history will occur on Mon night Sept 11th at 10:15 EST when the Chargers take on the Broncos and the introduction by Hank Williams, Florida Georgia Line, and Jason Derulo gives way to the legendary broadcast duo of one Beth Mowin and Rex Ryan. I’m pretty stoked!