 Skip to content

Jeremy Maclin became eligible to talk to other teams at 4:00 p.m. ET Monday

Posted by Mike Florio on June 5, 2017, 9:19 PM EDT
Getty Images

You may have seen a report or two on Sunday or Monday that the Bills already had commenced preliminary talks with receiver Jeremy Maclin. Unless said reports were spilling the Arabica beans regarding tampering, they were incorrect.

No other team was allowed to speak to Maclin until 4:00 p.m. ET on Monday, when his release from the Chiefs became official.

Although the Chiefs announced the move on Friday, the release came after the business day had ended. With no new business in the league permitted until Monday, Maclin couldn’t be officially released until Monday. And he couldn’t be officially or unofficially contacted by an interested team until after the transaction becomes official at 4:00 p.m. ET on the day it occurred.

Regardless of what did (or didn’t) happen before Monday at 4:00 p.m. ET, it’s now open season for Maclin, with the Bills and all other teams able to talk to him about continuing his career with their team.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Buffalo Bills, Home, Kansas City Chiefs, Rumor Mill
yo

Falcons add linebacker Jack Lynn

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on June 6, 2017, 2:48 AM EDT
Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons signed linebacker Jack Lynn and released fullback Soma Vainuku on Monday.

Lynn took part in the team’s rookie mini-camp last month. Lynn played in 41 games in four years at the University of Minnesota. Over that span, Lynn totaled 215 total tackles with three sacks and four forced fumbles.

Vainuku likely took a backseat on the roster following the team’s additional of Derrick Coleman earlier this offseason. Coleman has appeared in 31 games with the Seattle Seahawks in three seasons. He hasn’t played since being released by Seattle following an arrest for a hit-and-run in 2015.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Seahawks’ Eddie Lacy sees weight incentives as positive challenge

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on June 6, 2017, 1:22 AM EDT
AP

Running back Eddie Lacy had numerous incentives placed in his contract with the Seattle Seahawks that gave him benchmarks to hit this season.

Lacy has managed to successfully reach his first goal with the team and has been able to work in a limited role during OTAs while recovering from ankle surgery.

Ultimately, Lacy views the incentives as strong encouragement.

“As a competitor you want to be challenged,” Lacy said on Friday. “It’s a positive challenge. At the end of the day it helps me personally, too. So why not?”

“I have a great support group behind me from coaches to players to the nutrition team. So everybody’s positive, which helps me because I know I have a group of people behind me pushing me so it’s all working out, it’s all going great. I’ve just got to continue to go that way.”

Lacy said it’s pretty simple to make the adjustments needed to keep his weight in check.

“What kinds of things? Eating a lot,” Lacy said of what he needed to change. “I’m from Louisiana. I like good food. Gotta change it.”

Head coach Pete Carroll has said he wants Lacy to play big in order to give Seattle a bruising presence in the backfield they’ve lacked since the retirement of Marshawn Lynch. However, there is a point that “big” becomes detrimental to performance. Seattle believes that number is 245 pounds, which is his target weight throughout the regular season.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Luke Joeckel ahead of schedule in ACL recovery

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on June 6, 2017, 12:20 AM EDT
Getty Images

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll hadn’t been too keen on the thought of free agent addition Luke Joeckel being able to do much of anything prior to training camp at the end of July.

So it was a bit of a surprise to see him taking part in some limited drills during OTAs on Friday.

“The guys we thought might be more slowed up at this time are really out there, able to get enough work that they’re feeling continuity and getting the workload,” Carroll said.

“We’re really fired up about the fact that Luke has been able to work every day. He’s worked every day of the offseason with us. In the format that we’re doing he’s able to be in the huddle a ton, he’s practiced a bunch with us, so he’s making really good progress. We’re still careful with him, but yet he’s in good enough shape and able to take care of a lot of work that we didn’t think would get done.”

Joeckel appeared in just four games for the Jacksonville Jaguars last season before a torn ACL in his left knee ended his season and ultimately his tenure with the team. Joeckel signed a one-year, $8 million deal with Seattle in March upon becoming a free agent.

 

“I think I’m a little bit ahead of schedule, definitely participating more than I thought I would be at this time and getting to be able to do some individual, do some of the team walk thru stuff, and getting reps — that’s most important, not putting it all off until training camp to get those mental reps, and it’ll be a huge help,” Joeckel said.

Joeckel worked in at left guard and will compete there and at left tackle with Seattle.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Trumaine Johnson returns to OTAs with Rams

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on June 5, 2017, 11:26 PM EDT
Getty Images

Cornerback Trumaine Johnson was back on the practice fields with the Los Angeles Rams on Monday.

According to Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times, Johnson said his absences from OTAs wasn’t due to any issues over his contract.

Right now, I’m happy to be here and playing ball,” Johnson said. “I’m controlling what I can control. When that contract stuff comes up, I’ll handle it.”

The Rams placed the franchise tag on Johnson prior to the start of free agency. Johnson signed the tender worth $16.7 million back in March.

Johnson missed a week of workouts before returning to practice Monday. He had not informed the team of his absence and it caught the Rams by surprise when he didn’t show up a week ago.

“I understand it’s a distraction,” Johnson said. “I’ve got to do better communicating with them.”

Regardless, Johnson is back with the team now and can begin learning Wade Phillips’ new defense in Los Angeles.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

J.J. Watt dubs Top 100 list a joke, for unlikely reasons

Posted by Mike Florio on June 5, 2017, 9:55 PM EDT
Getty Images

Usually when a player attacks NFL Network’s meaningless, flawed, filler series devoted to counting down the top 100 players in the NFL, the player is complaining that he ended up too low. One prominent player is now complaining that he ended up too high.

Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt reacted to landing at No. 35 on the 2017 Top 100 list by saying, “I played three games. . . . This list is a joke.”

Indeed it is. Players (it’s unclear how many) are asked during the season to list their top 20 players, and the numbers then get cobbled into the top 100.

Watt’s complaint is actually good news for NFL Network, given that before it happened the 2017 edition of the series had created no buzz whatsoever, with most people not even realizing that this year’s list was being unveiled every Monday night.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

DeMarcus Lawrence claims Cowboys’ DL underrated

Posted by Charean Williams on June 5, 2017, 9:34 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Cowboys haven’t ranked in the top 10 in sacks since 2011. They haven’t had a double-digit sack leader since defensive tackle Jason Hatcher made 11 in 2013.

Yet, Demarcus Lawrence argues the Cowboys defensive line is underrated. Really, that’s what he said.

“I mean, all right, let me tell you something,” Lawrence said via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “I’m pretty sure that we were fifth in the NFL in sacks last year. Am I correct? So I don’t feel like it’s pressure. I feel like we need to keep getting better as a unit because everybody is talking down on the D-line like we weren’t doing our job last year. Yeah, we lost in the playoffs, but we still was doing our job. I don’t feel like y’all give us enough credit as a unit for what we should have.”

The Cowboys actually ranked 13th in sacks last season. Benson Mayowa led the team with six. Lawrence, who showed promise in 2015 with eight sacks, had only one sack in nine games last season.

It’s easy to counter Lawrence by pointing out that their inability to get to Aaron Rodgers in the playoffs cost the Cowboys a chance to advance to the NFC title game for the first time since 1995. The only two sacks the Cowboys had of the Packers quarterback in the divisional-round game came on safety blitzes.

It’s a reason, along with the suspensions of defensive linemen David Irving and Randy Gregory, that the Cowboys used their first-round pick on Michigan defensive end Taco Charlton.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Can Jared Cook be the answer at TE for the Raiders?

Posted by Charean Williams on June 5, 2017, 8:02 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Raiders have a rich history at tight end. Billy Cannon, Dave Casper and Todd Christensen are among those at the position to make Raider Nation proud.

The Raiders would like to see a return of the tight end to their offense this season. It’s why they signed Jared Cook to a two-year, $10.6 million deal.

“With a guy like Jared that can stretch the field vertically like that, it’s going to lead to more single coverage outside,” Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said via Tacuma Roeback of the San Francisco Chronicle. “…The possibilities are endless when you add a guy at that position that has that much speed vertically. The things that you can do with him really put a lot of stress on the defense.”

Last season, the Raiders’ tight ends combined for only 580 yards, contributing 14 percent of the offense. Cook, who missed six games with an ankle injury, caught 30 passes for 377 yards and a touchdown last season for the Packers. But he left his mark in the playoffs, catching a 36-yard pass from Aaron Rodgers late in a 34-31 victory over the Cowboys.

Cook had 18 catches for 229 yards and two touchdowns in three playoff games.

“He’s a big, long guy, runs really well, stretches the field vertically inside,” offensive coordinator Todd Downing said via Roeback. “He’s a matchup nightmare for linebackers and most safeties. He really brings a sense in the passing game of a mismatch that we can count on week in and week out.”

Cook, though, has never had more than 759 yards (in 2011 with Tennessee) or more than five touchdowns (in 2013 with St. Louis). The Raiders are his fourth team in nine seasons.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Brandon Jacobs: “Michigan freaks” blew up Jim Harbaugh comments

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 5, 2017, 7:19 PM EDT
Getty Images

Former NFL running back Brandon Jacobs has had plenty to say about the brief time he spent playing for Jim Harbaugh with the 49ers, but he thinks Harbaugh’s biggest fans are overreacting.

Jacobs said he didn’t expect his comment that Harbaugh didn’t know what he was doing as coach of the 49ers to get so much attention, and he blames Michigan fans for making it a bigger deal than it needed to be.

“It’s something that got blown out of proportion,” Jacobs told All Access Football. “The Michigan freaks blew it out of proportion.”

Jacobs reiterated what he has said many times: He and Harbaugh do not get along.

“Me and Jim, we don’t get along, he don’t like me and I don’t like him. He’s doing a good job at Michigan. On the college level he’s doing what he’s supposed to be doing. I don’t knock what Jim is doing. Again, I don’t like him, he don’t like me, and that’s just where we leave it.”

Permalink 15 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Paxton Lynch has “great day” in bid to win Broncos’ job

Posted by Charean Williams on June 5, 2017, 6:55 PM EDT
Getty Images

The quarterback battle in Denver is heating up. Although Trevor Siemian worked with the first team Monday, Paxton Lynch stood out, according to Cameron Wolfe of The Denver Post.

“He had a great day,” Broncos coach Vance Joseph said in quotes distributed by the team.

Wolfe reported that one of the highlights was Lynch throwing a perfect pass to Demaryius Thomas on a post route for a touchdown during 11-on-11. Lynch celebrated with a hip bump with Thomas.

Lynch, a first-round pick in 2016, played in three games as a rookie with two starts. He went 1-1, completing 59 percent of his passes for 497 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Siemian started 14 games last season, going 8-6 and completing 59.5 percent of his passes for 3,401 yards with 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

By all accounts, the race will go into training camp too close to name a favorite.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Mike Zimmer celebrates 61st birthday with return to Vikings

Posted by Charean Williams on June 5, 2017, 6:29 PM EDT
Getty Images

Mike Zimmer turned 61 on Monday. He probably couldn’t have thought of a better way to celebrate than to return to practice.

Zimmer rejoined the Vikings after missing two weeks to rest his right eye after yet another surgery. Zimmer’s players greeted his return by singing “Happy Birthday” during team meetings. That was Zimmer’s only gift.

“It was a good enough birthday present that we let him back in the building,” defensive end Brian Robison said via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

Zimmer underwent an eighth surgery for a detached retina on May 17. He took a leave of absence May 22.

His troubles began during an Oct. 31 game against Chicago when he scratched his eye. Zimmer underwent his first surgery the following day.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Jason Garrett wants players to celebrate touchdowns

Posted by Charean Williams on June 5, 2017, 6:06 PM EDT
Getty Images

Jason Garrett never got to do many touchdown celebrations during his playing career, considering he ran for no touchdowns and threw only 11. But the Cowboys coach has his players’ back when it comes to celebrating a score.

Garrett and Ravens Coach John Harbaugh played a role in the NFL’s decision to relax its celebration rules for this season.

“I think as much as anything else where we came at it as a coaching group was just to have a common sense approach to it,” Garrett said via Todd Archer of ESPN. “It just seemed like sometimes we had some rules in place that we didn’t really understand why those rules existed. There seemed to be some inconsistency to it. So we had a long discussion as a group and just tried to come up with some common-sense parameters for how to instill some of the fun back into the game after somebody scores a touchdown without distracting from the team concept. We made some recommendations as a coaching group, and I think they used some of them.”

Garrett knows the league needs a line, considering some of the notorious end zone celebrations performed by Doug Baldwin, Joe Horn and Terrell Owens. But most touchdown celebrations are fun and games, and players have a right to enjoy the moment.

The Cowboys point to the ludicrous penalty Marc Colombo received in Tennessee in 2010. The offensive lineman lost his balance after a chest bump with tight end Jason Witten in the end zone, and officials flagged Colombo 15 yards for going to the ground.

“It’s a tricky deal,” Garrett said. “We don’t want to take it away from the team. I think everybody understands that. But at the same time, football is fun. It’s fun to be part of the National Football League. For the players to have some fun and show some personality, I think that’s a positive thing for the league.”

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Were the Seahawks ever truly interested in Kaepernick?

Posted by Mike Florio on June 5, 2017, 6:03 PM EDT
Getty Images

When the Seahawks first commenced their flirtation with quarterback Colin Kaepernick, skepticism emerged from Kaepernick’s camp regarding whether the interest was genuine. And now that the Seahawks have decided not to sign Kaepernick because, basically, he’s a starter in this league and they have a starter, it’s fair to once again ask the question of whether the Seahawks ever were actually interested in employing him.

Shannon Sharpe of FS1, who heard from Kaepernick after supposed advisor Harry Edwards said three teams had expressed interest in Kaepernick, has a theory.

“I don’t believe they had any intention of signing him,” Sharpe said. “For Pete to say that [Kaepernick is a starter], Pete is being very disingenuous. If you say you believe this guy’s a starter, we have a starter. But what about your backup? What if something happens to your starter?

“This makes no sense to me. I just know Kaep would like to get somewhere, learn the system, and be able to contribute. Whether it’s scout team, as the backup, or if something were to happen to the starter, he could show he can still come in and play in the National Football League.”

Meanwhile, Eric Davis of FS1 suggested last week that the Seahawks were told to not sign Kaepernick. Davis, who previously worked for the league-owned network, provided no specific evidence to link comments from people like Giants co-owner John Mara to the assertion that the league told the Seahawks to step off. Still, Davis felt sufficiently comfortable with his own information to say what he said.

In our view, it’s equally possible that the league nudged the Seahawks to flirt with Kaepernick, creating the impression that someone was actually considering him at a time when it had become crystal clear that not only was Kaepernick not being offered jobs but also that teams weren’t even doing due diligence on a guy who nearly won a Super Bowl four years ago. Moreover, and as surmised previously in this space, the Seahawks may not have wanted a competent alternative to Russell Wilson in the event anyone who resents Wilson within the locker room would like to lobby for an alternative but has only Trevone Boykin, Jake Heaps, or Austin Davis (Davis Austin?) to point to.

Permalink 31 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Cowboys claim Zac Dysert off waivers

Posted by Josh Alper on June 5, 2017, 5:50 PM EDT
Getty Images

There’s a new name on the quarterback depth chart in Dallas.

The Cowboys claimed quarterback Zac Dysert off of waivers from the Cardinals on Monday. Dysert was waived last Friday as the Cardinals no longer needed a fifth quarterback with Carson Palmer throwing again.

Dysert spent time on Arizona’s active roster and practice squad last season without any regular season action. The 2013 seventh-round pick of the Broncos has also spent time with the Bears, Texans, Bills and Dolphins, but hasn’t gotten into regular season games in any of his stops.

Dallas has Kellen Moore as the No. 2 quarterback behind Dak Prescott and they signed a pair of undrafted free agents last month. One of them, Austin Appleby, was waived to make room for Dysert and Cooper Rush rounds out the quarterback group.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

Adam Gase happy with his running backs this year

Posted by Mike Florio on June 5, 2017, 5:34 PM EDT
AP

The emergence of Jay Ajayi in 2016 made the running game a sudden strength for the Dolphins’ offense. The team’s coach expects more of the same in 2017 from the team’s tailbacks.

“I think it’s a very, very tight group,” Adam Gase told reporters on Monday. “That whole group, they’re happy for each other’s success. If one guy is not on the field, you never see a guy standing by himself upset he’s not in the game. They are always kind of in it for each other. It’s pretty cool to watch over this last year then heading into the spring, how much they pull for each other.”

It wasn’t that way in 2016. At least not at first.

“I think we’ve started something good last year with our running game,” Gase said. “Jay has really done a great job of taking the lead with that group and becoming really our bell cow running back. Those other guys are all trying to figure out ‘Where do I fit in best for us?’ They’re all ready to go if something would happen and they had to be the next guy. I really like that group and love the way they’re working right now.”

Last year, Arian Foster arrived in the middle of July and became the starter. Ajayi wasn’t happy about it, and Gase decided to leave him in Florida for a Week One game at Seattle. Eventually, Gase got through to Ajayi — and eventually got the most out of him. (Foster eventually surrendered, retiring after Ajayi became the go-to guy.)

The experience sends a strong message to all players on the team: If you don’t like your role, bust your butt and show your stuff and maybe you’ll get a bigger job.

“Every guy in that room knows the best players will play and nothing will be given to anybody,” Gase said Monday.

It’s the latest example of his effort to remove the sense of entitlement from the locker room. Instead, it’s a top-to-bottom meritocracy in Miami, with no sacred cows or saved seats.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Chad Kelly gets cast removed, getting him closer to field

Posted by Charean Williams on June 5, 2017, 5:27 PM EDT
Getty Images

Broncos rookie Chad Kelly can’t wait to get on the practice field, and the day grew closer Monday when he was scheduled to have his cast removed.

Kelly tore a ligament in his right wrist during his Ole Miss Pro Day on April 3, and Dr. James Andrews operated on Kelly a few days later. Kelly still needs rehab to strengthen the wrist, likely keeping him out until training camp.

“I have to make sure I have to do what I have to do in the treatment room and get back as soon as possible,” Kelly told Mike Klis of KUSA. “More range of motion and then hopefully be able to grip the football and be able to throw again.”
Kelly, whom the Broncos made Mr. Irrelevant as the final pick of the 2017 draft, also is rehabbing from a second ACL operation on his right knee.

“It’s coming along well,” Kelly said. “I have a veteran right next to me, Jamaal Charles, coming off the same situation. We’re pushing each other every day, but I’ve got to keep working really hard to try and get back to full strength and even sharper than I was.”

Kelly likely spends this season as a developmental prospect behind Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch, who will compete for the starting job.

“This is my chance,” said Kelly, the nephew of Hall of Famer Jim Kelly. “I’ve got to go out and prove myself.”

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top