Mike Zimmer back with Vikings

Posted by Josh Alper on June 5, 2017, 9:56 AM EDT

The Vikings have their head coach back.

The team announced on Monday morning that Mike Zimmer has received clearance from doctors to resume his duties with the team. Zimmer missed the first six Organized Team Activities over the last two weeks while he was recovering from an eighth eye surgery related to a detached retina suffered last year.

Defensive line coach Andre Patterson covered some of Zimmer’s duties while the head coach was recuperating in Kentucky with offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, defensive coordinator George Edwards and special teams coach Mike Priefer leading the way for their units.

Monday is also Zimmer’s 61st birthday, so there’s added reason to celebrate the man who will be running the Vikings for a fourth season in 2017. The Vikings have four OTAs this week and wrap up their offseason program with mandatory minicamp next week.