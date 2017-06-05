Mike Zimmer back with Vikings

The Vikings have their head coach back.
The team announced on Monday morning that Mike Zimmer has received clearance from doctors to resume his duties with the team. Zimmer missed the first six Organized Team Activities over the last two weeks while he was recovering from an eighth eye surgery related to a detached retina suffered last year.
Defensive line coach Andre Patterson covered some of Zimmer’s duties while the head coach was recuperating in Kentucky with offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, defensive coordinator George Edwards and special teams coach Mike Priefer leading the way for their units.
Monday is also Zimmer’s 61st birthday, so there’s added reason to celebrate the man who will be running the Vikings for a fourth season in 2017. The Vikings have four OTAs this week and wrap up their offseason program with mandatory minicamp next week.
He’d still be the best coach in the NFCN even if he were blind.
Happy birthday zim! Skol!
Skol Mike. Glad to have you back Coach!!!
tjacks7 says:
Jun 5, 2017 10:11 AM
He’d still be the best coach in the NFCN even if he were blind.
//////////////////////////////////////////
He didn’t have anything close to the personnel losses McCarthy had in 2010, the year the Packers won a SuperBowl, so that excuse isn’t available. Your QB made the ProBowl, so that excuse isn’t available. Peterson was released and evidently not worth keeping around anyway, so that excuse isn’t available. They had “the best defense in the history of the NFL,” so that excuse isn’t available. They had the newest facilities in the league, so that excuse isn’t available.
Please explain your contention, or set aside the purple Kool-Aid.
Welcome back Coach. Skol!