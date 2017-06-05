Panthers corner James Bradberry breaks wrist in OTA

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 5, 2017, 2:07 PM EDT

A year removed from replacing Josh Norman with three drafted cornerbacks, the Panthers are going to be without one of them for the next six weeks.

According to Max Henson of the team’s official website, Panthers cornerback James Bradberry fractured his left wrist during Monday’s Organized Team Activity session.

Head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion said Bradberry suffered a broken radius, was placed in a cast for six weeks, but may still be able to participate in next week’s minicamp.

Bradberry suffered the injury while diving for an errant pass. The time frame should have him ready for training camp.

The second-round pick overcome some predictable early struggles, but played well by the end of the season.