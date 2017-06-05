Ravens add Al-Hajj Shabazz, cut Kyle Arrington

Posted by Josh Alper on June 5, 2017, 1:57 PM EDT

Brandon Boykin isn’t the only addition to the cornerback corps in Baltimore.

The Ravens officially announced Boykin’s signing Monday afternoon and added word that they have also signed Al-Hajj Shabazz. Veteran Kyle Arrington was released to keep the roster at 90 players.

Shabazz has spent time with four teams since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2015 and spent most of last season with the Steelers. He played seven games for Pittsburgh, recording one tackle, and one for Houston before being released by the Steelers last month.

Arrington signed with the Ravens in 2015 and played 15 games with them that season. He missed all of last year due to a concussion.

The Ravens lost Tavon Young for the season with a torn ACL suffered during a practice last week. Boykin and Shabazz will join the group vying for playing time in his absence.