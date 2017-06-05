Ravens sign Brandon Boykin

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 5, 2017, 1:09 PM EDT

Brandon Boykin is on his fifth team in the last two years.

The Ravens have signed Boykin, his agent announced on Twitter. The veteran cornerback will fill a need for Baltimore that opened when starting cornerback Tavon Young suffered a season-ending knee injury last week.

Boykin was a fourth-round pick of the Eagles in 2012 and showed a lot of promise, starting four games at cornerback as a rookie. But he reportedly fell out of favor with coach Chip Kelly, who preferred bigger cornerbacks than the 5-foot-10 Boykin, and he was traded to the Steelers in 2015.

After playing one year in Pittsburgh, Boykin signed with Carolina in March of 2016 but was cut two months later. He then signed with the Bears in July but was placed on injured reserve after suffering a pectoral injury just a week after he arrived in Chicago.

Now Boykin will try to kickstart his career in Baltimore.