Rob Gronkowski: Offseason going “super well”

Posted by Josh Alper on June 5, 2017, 7:39 AM EDT

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was a spectator for the team’s Super Bowl victory in February as he continued his recovery from back surgery, but he’s no longer limited to an observational role.

Gronkowski has been working in full at the team’s Organized Team Activities over the last couple of weeks and will be doing the same during this week’s mandatory minicamp as long as things continue to go as smoothly as they have to this point.

“Super excited. It’s going super well,” Gronkowski said, via ESPN.com. “Being with the new teammates right now, working together, it’s awesome.”

A healthy Gronkowski may not have been necessary to win the title last season, but a return to form would obviously be a good thing for New England. Given the revised contract he signed with the team this offseason, it would also be a lucrative development for Gronkowski so everyone’s got good reason to want Gronk on the field for all of 2017.