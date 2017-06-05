 Skip to content

Seahawks, Kaepernick aren’t apart on money

Posted by Mike Florio on June 5, 2017, 9:41 AM EDT
Getty Images

In the aftermath of the decision of the Seahawks to not sign quarterback Colin Kaepernick, some have suggested that the inability to get the two sides together results from the fact that the two sides are apart on money.

Per a source with direct knowledge of the situation, that’s not the case.

And that makes sense, given the manner in which Seahawks coach Pete Carroll explained the situation on Friday. Carroll declared Kaepernick to be “a starter in this league”; it’s the kind of public assessment that would never break the financial logjam in the team’s favor.

Instead, the Seahawks have made the strategic decision not to add a player they regard as starting-caliber because they have a starter. While that could change if their starter suffers a serious injury, the reluctance of a team driven by competition to embrace a competitive option seems odd — unless the Seahawks don’t want to have an in-house option to which the Russell Wilson Resenters can point if/when he struggles during the regular season.

Currently, Trevone Boykin and Jake Heaps are the only other candidates to play, and no one will be clamoring for either of them. If the Seth Wickersham article regarding the belief that the Seahawks don’t hold Wilson accountable is accurate, the Seahawks have every reason to resist adding a player behind whom certain players could rally.

Permalink 22 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Rumor Mill, Seattle Seahawks, Top Stories
22 Responses to “Seahawks, Kaepernick aren’t apart on money”
  1. mongo3401 says: Jun 5, 2017 9:44 AM

    Hits. Hits. Hits. Let’s put up something with the name Kaepernick and sit back and smile at the hits it receives.

  2. stinkymcmulligan says: Jun 5, 2017 9:46 AM

    Kaepernick = anti-American. End of story.

  3. clayton268921 says: Jun 5, 2017 9:47 AM

    So much news about someone so irrelevant, in terms of the sport itself. He’s a bum.

  4. beavertonsteve says: Jun 5, 2017 9:48 AM

    I remember when Jeff George got blackballed. It happens.

  5. topcide says: Jun 5, 2017 9:50 AM

    They likely were more apart of the evaluation of CK’s ability to play QB.

  6. JSpicoli says: Jun 5, 2017 9:59 AM

    It forgets to mention 7 can’t play QB well at all.

  7. JSpicoli says: Jun 5, 2017 10:00 AM

    We get it, you want to run a commercial everyday to get this bum hired.

    He would be hired if he did not suck.

    Period.

  8. ricko1112 says: Jun 5, 2017 10:04 AM

    Krap stinks!

  9. rob471773 says: Jun 5, 2017 10:04 AM

    Give it a break PFT, Kaepernick is no longer good at playing football at a professional level. That is the reason nobody wants him. I’m sure his terrible choice to be vegan and political statements aren’t helping his case.

    But this is the NFL, most owner have little to no moral compass. If this guy was a top 5 QB in the NFL, 25+ teams would be lining up to sign him. At this point he’s a fringe starter/decent backup with baggage, there is no incentive to sign him.

  10. r8rsfan says: Jun 5, 2017 10:07 AM

    Reminds me of Michael Sam.
    Media darling who just isn’t good enough at football to play in the NFL.

  11. jaysayz says: Jun 5, 2017 10:10 AM

    I hope Seattle signs him and so they can get a 3rd string qb and shut the media up.

  12. dcpatfan says: Jun 5, 2017 10:18 AM

    …..ladies and gentlemen!
    here are your newly embolden!

  13. BillAndTomsAsteriskAdventure says: Jun 5, 2017 10:19 AM

    Kap will make a fine contributor @ MSNBC.

  14. dallasskinsfan94 says: Jun 5, 2017 10:21 AM

    For some reason the rabid foaming at the mouth “patriots” who are the angriest about what he did are the same who love to wave that treasonous rebel flag..

  15. mongo3401 says: Jun 5, 2017 10:22 AM

    For those saying this kid cannot be a good QB ? I have to admit you are wrong. I told you the problem. Kid kissed off white America on purpose with full intentions to do so. That’s why he is not signed anywhere. Plain and simple

  16. Grugenhagen says: Jun 5, 2017 10:25 AM

    They’re not apart on money, they’re apart on Kaepernick’s ability to play.

    Carroll’s declaration that Kaepernick is a “starter in this league” was token at best. Pete trying to come off as “a good guy.” If Wilson suffered a major injury tomorrow, my guess is Seattle would most likely flip a mid- to late-round pick to grab a backup off another roster instead of signing Kaepernick off the street.

  17. cakesw says: Jun 5, 2017 10:36 AM

    I miss Tim Tebow

  18. zevgadol says: Jun 5, 2017 10:38 AM

    CK numbers were decent last year; he can run; he’s big; he can zone read along with RW; wildcat and trick pass plays in the mix; short yardage QB keeper; he’s got hell of an arm; and winning removes the political stigma.

    Price is important, but I think Hawks could work it out.

    Florio, for once I agree with you. CK might well polarize the Hawks locker room and that’s a threat.

  19. maestro1899 says: Jun 5, 2017 10:39 AM

    But I thought he would only play for $11M? I thought he would only sign if he could start? I thought he didn’t want to play anymore, just do “social” work?

    Any more #fakenews and #falsenarratives and #alternativefacts about Kapernick that we could debunk right now?

    Or do we like the #fakenews so we feel better about ourselves instead of conforonting the real reason the NFL is blackballing Colin?

  20. usedjock says: Jun 5, 2017 10:41 AM

    rob471773 says:
    Jun 5, 2017 10:04 AM

    But this is the NFL, most owner have little to no moral compass. If this guy was a top 5 QB in the NFL, 25+ teams would be lining up to sign him. At this point he’s a fringe starter/decent backup with baggage, there is no incentive to sign him.

    I think the exact same thing. This is the NFL and if you can play at a high level teams will line up to sign you not matter what baggage you have.

    Also, do we really know what is going on behind the scenes with him? do we know what kind of money does he want, is he demanding to be a starter, does he want starter money, and most of all the teams that do need QB’s does he fit their system? It is easy to beat this dead horse over and over but if we don’t know these answers why do you keep doing it?

  21. cowboysmb3dw28 says: Jun 5, 2017 10:46 AM

    What’s RyanLeaf up to these Days? Quincy Carter? Andrew Walter? How about Todd Collins?

    I mean, this site seems to like running stories on irrelevant, out of the league, backup quality quarterbacks such as Kaepernick. What about the others who are as irrelevant as him?

  22. monarch76 says: Jun 5, 2017 10:48 AM

    This guy protests dead soldiers. Why would anyone want him?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!