Seahawks, Kaepernick aren’t apart on money

In the aftermath of the decision of the Seahawks to not sign quarterback Colin Kaepernick, some have suggested that the inability to get the two sides together results from the fact that the two sides are apart on money.
Per a source with direct knowledge of the situation, that’s not the case.
And that makes sense, given the manner in which Seahawks coach Pete Carroll explained the situation on Friday. Carroll declared Kaepernick to be “a starter in this league”; it’s the kind of public assessment that would never break the financial logjam in the team’s favor.
Instead, the Seahawks have made the strategic decision not to add a player they regard as starting-caliber because they have a starter. While that could change if their starter suffers a serious injury, the reluctance of a team driven by competition to embrace a competitive option seems odd — unless the Seahawks don’t want to have an in-house option to which the Russell Wilson Resenters can point if/when he struggles during the regular season.
Currently, Trevone Boykin and Jake Heaps are the only other candidates to play, and no one will be clamoring for either of them. If the Seth Wickersham article regarding the belief that the Seahawks don’t hold Wilson accountable is accurate, the Seahawks have every reason to resist adding a player behind whom certain players could rally.
But this is the NFL, most owner have little to no moral compass. If this guy was a top 5 QB in the NFL, 25+ teams would be lining up to sign him. At this point he’s a fringe starter/decent backup with baggage, there is no incentive to sign him.
Carroll’s declaration that Kaepernick is a “starter in this league” was token at best. Pete trying to come off as “a good guy.” If Wilson suffered a major injury tomorrow, my guess is Seattle would most likely flip a mid- to late-round pick to grab a backup off another roster instead of signing Kaepernick off the street.
CK numbers were decent last year; he can run; he’s big; he can zone read along with RW; wildcat and trick pass plays in the mix; short yardage QB keeper; he’s got hell of an arm; and winning removes the political stigma.
Price is important, but I think Hawks could work it out.
Florio, for once I agree with you. CK might well polarize the Hawks locker room and that’s a threat.
But this is the NFL, most owner have little to no moral compass. If this guy was a top 5 QB in the NFL, 25+ teams would be lining up to sign him. At this point he’s a fringe starter/decent backup with baggage, there is no incentive to sign him.
I think the exact same thing. This is the NFL and if you can play at a high level teams will line up to sign you not matter what baggage you have.
Also, do we really know what is going on behind the scenes with him? do we know what kind of money does he want, is he demanding to be a starter, does he want starter money, and most of all the teams that do need QB’s does he fit their system? It is easy to beat this dead horse over and over but if we don’t know these answers why do you keep doing it?
