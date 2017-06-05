Seahawks sign Austin Davis, not Colin Kaepernick

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 5, 2017, 1:27 PM EDT

The one team to show interest in Colin Kaepernick has opted for another quarterback.

Seattle has signed backup quarterback Austin Davis, who has been out of work since the Broncos cut him in December. Davis has also spent time on the rosters of the Browns, Rams and Dolphins

That gives Seattle three backups behind Russell Wilson — Davis, Trevone Boykin and Jake Heaps — and presumably means Kaepernick will not be signed by the Seahawks.

So will Kaepernick be signed by anyone? At this point it’s hard to see it happening before training camps open. Teams for the most part have set the 90-player rosters that they’re going into camp with, and it’s unlikely that any team that hasn’t had any interest in Kaepernick in the last three months would suddenly have interest in him now.

What may happen in training camp or the preseason is that a quarterback will suffer an injury, and Kaepernick will get a call from a team with a quarterback emergency. But until that happens, it sounds like Kaepernick will continue to be on the outside, looking for a way back in the NFL.