Seahawks sign Austin Davis, not Colin Kaepernick

The one team to show interest in Colin Kaepernick has opted for another quarterback.
Seattle has signed backup quarterback Austin Davis, who has been out of work since the Broncos cut him in December. Davis has also spent time on the rosters of the Browns, Rams and Dolphins
That gives Seattle three backups behind Russell Wilson — Davis, Trevone Boykin and Jake Heaps — and presumably means Kaepernick will not be signed by the Seahawks.
So will Kaepernick be signed by anyone? At this point it’s hard to see it happening before training camps open. Teams for the most part have set the 90-player rosters that they’re going into camp with, and it’s unlikely that any team that hasn’t had any interest in Kaepernick in the last three months would suddenly have interest in him now.
What may happen in training camp or the preseason is that a quarterback will suffer an injury, and Kaepernick will get a call from a team with a quarterback emergency. But until that happens, it sounds like Kaepernick will continue to be on the outside, looking for a way back in the NFL.
Jake Heaps was waived to make room.
And for those that say he should go to the CFL, training camps are already open. First of two (yes only TWO pre-season games in Canada) are this weekend. Regular Season opens the July 1st long weekend. CFL ship has sailed unless someone’s starter gets hurt and some team wants to bring him in mid-season.
The scoring famine for the Hawks must be settled, before getting new people. Last years 6-3 victory over Cards was actually a failure. Spend all that money on an offense, that can only score two field goals. Somebody need to start a fire somewhere. Defense is doing most of winning.
Team goal should be 400 yards or 40 points per game.
I hated what Kaepernick did, and think some of this is deserved. But for a league that welcomes men who punch women in the face, guys that run drugs across the border, and Lord knows how many other types of criminals, I’m not sure it’s fair to shun a guy for voicing his opinion. No matter how poorly he chose to do so. Isn’t this America where we have the right to our opinions?
If I’m Kaep, I get a job in Canada (where they probably don’t care if you stand or sit during the National Anthem of the US) and sue the NFL for collusion. As a government approved monopoly, they legally can’t do this. Heck, suing Goodell and the corrupt owners my go along way towards improving Kaeps image with fans.
