Titans sign third-rounder Taywan Taylor

Posted by Josh Alper on June 5, 2017, 3:55 PM EDT

The Titans had seven of their nine draft picks signed on Monday morning with only a pair of wide receivers left in need of contracts.

Now they are down to one. The team announced Monday afternoon that third-round pick Taywan Taylor has agreed to a four-year deal with the team.

Taylor put up big numbers in his final season at Western Kentucky, finishing the year with 98 catches for 1,730 yards and 17 touchdowns. He said recently that he’s starting to feel more comfortable in his new role with the Titans.

“Being out there with guys you grew up watching, never did I think I would be out there practicing with Marcus Mariota and DeMarco Murray, but it is real now,” Taylor said, via the team’s website. “But I want to embrace it and utilize those guys, because they are here to help me, just like they told me. They said they see the energy in me, and they see the competitiveness and they see the talent.”

First-round pick Corey Davis is the only unsigned player in the Titans’ 2017 draft class.