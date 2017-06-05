Tom Savage focused on communication with his receivers

Posted by Josh Alper on June 5, 2017, 11:05 AM EDT

The Texans didn’t waver from their assertions that Tom Savage is their No. 1 quarterback after trading up to draft Deshaun Watson in the first round of this year’s draft and the team’s OTA practices have backed up Savage’s spot on the depth chart.

Savage has been getting the majority of first-team reps as the team gets ready for the coming season and is taking steps to take further ownership of the offense. Savage hasn’t had this kind of offseason time as a starter in the past and says that it’s beneficial to getting everyone pointed in the same direction.

“When you’re a third-string quarterback, you’re not really going up to DeAndre Hopkins and telling him how you want a bow route or something,” Savage said, via ESPN.com. “Now, communication comes in and you have to be on the same page with all of them. That’s what we’re working on now. … Just repetition and stuff we’re doing after practice and extra meetings. We get a limited time and we all have to meet extra a little bit after if we want to get better. That’s what it comes down to.”

Savage has a couple more weeks to work with the entire team before the offseason program comes to an end. Training camp and the preseason will then provide a view into how well the unit has come together and how much the quarterback has solidified his spot at the top of the depth chart.