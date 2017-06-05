Trumaine Johnson returns to OTAs with Rams

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on June 5, 2017, 11:26 PM EDT

Cornerback Trumaine Johnson was back on the practice fields with the Los Angeles Rams on Monday.

According to Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times, Johnson said his absences from OTAs wasn’t due to any issues over his contract.

“Right now, I’m happy to be here and playing ball,” Johnson said. “I’m controlling what I can control. When that contract stuff comes up, I’ll handle it.”

The Rams placed the franchise tag on Johnson prior to the start of free agency. Johnson signed the tender worth $16.7 million back in March.

Johnson missed a week of workouts before returning to practice Monday. He had not informed the team of his absence and it caught the Rams by surprise when he didn’t show up a week ago.

“I understand it’s a distraction,” Johnson said. “I’ve got to do better communicating with them.”

Regardless, Johnson is back with the team now and can begin learning Wade Phillips’ new defense in Los Angeles.