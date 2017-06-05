Were the Seahawks ever truly interested in Kaepernick?

Posted by Mike Florio on June 5, 2017, 6:03 PM EDT

When the Seahawks first commenced their flirtation with quarterback Colin Kaepernick, skepticism emerged from Kaepernick’s camp regarding whether the interest was genuine. And now that the Seahawks have decided not to sign Kaepernick because, basically, he’s a starter in this league and they have a starter, it’s fair to once again ask the question of whether the Seahawks ever were actually interested in employing him.

Shannon Sharpe of FS1, who heard from Kaepernick after supposed advisor Harry Edwards said three teams had expressed interest in Kaepernick, has a theory.

“I don’t believe they had any intention of signing him,” Sharpe said. “For Pete to say that [Kaepernick is a starter], Pete is being very disingenuous. If you say you believe this guy’s a starter, we have a starter. But what about your backup? What if something happens to your starter?

“This makes no sense to me. I just know Kaep would like to get somewhere, learn the system, and be able to contribute. Whether it’s scout team, as the backup, or if something were to happen to the starter, he could show he can still come in and play in the National Football League.”

Meanwhile, Eric Davis of FS1 suggested last week that the Seahawks were told to not sign Kaepernick. Davis, who previously worked for the league-owned network, provided no specific evidence to link comments from people like Giants co-owner John Mara to the assertion that the league told the Seahawks to step off. Still, Davis felt sufficiently comfortable with his own information to say what he said.

In our view, it’s equally possible that the league nudged the Seahawks to flirt with Kaepernick, creating the impression that someone was actually considering him at a time when it had become crystal clear that not only was Kaepernick not being offered jobs but also that teams weren’t even doing due diligence on a guy who nearly won a Super Bowl four years ago. Moreover, and as surmised previously in this space, the Seahawks may not have wanted a competent alternative to Russell Wilson in the event anyone who resents Wilson within the locker room would like to lobby for an alternative but has only Trevone Boykin, Jake Heaps, or Austin Davis (Davis Austin?) to point to.