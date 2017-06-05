Will Parks meant no harm posting video of Paxton Lynch miscues

Posted by Mike Florio on June 5, 2017, 4:40 PM EDT

It’s been a rough week for Broncos defensive back Will Parks.

Several days ago, word emerged of a domestic violence charge from late March. Now, he’s scrambling to explain away an ill-advised social media post.

Parks published video of a pair of bad throws from quarterback Paxton Lynch, who’s in an open competition with Trevor Siemian for the starting job in Denver. Parks told reporters on Monday that he intended to highlight his own progress, not to show off the struggles of Lynch.

Defensive linemen Derek Wolfe dubbed the controversy “fake news,” which makes no sense because Parks actually posted the video. (Then again, when does a shout of “fake news!” ever make sense?)

As to the misdemeanor charge of domestic violence, Parks said the “facts will come out.” If they come out in a way that suggests Parks violated the Personal Conduct Policy, he faces a baseline punishment of a six-game suspension — which the league can and will slide up or down if it see fit, possibly with no explanation at all (e.g., the Josh Brown case).