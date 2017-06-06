A couple of Broncos sound off on Kaepernick’s lingering unemployment

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick remains apparently overqualified to be a backup, underqualified to be a starter, and ultimately unemployed. Two players from the team he nearly joined a year ago sounded off Tuesday regarding his man-without-a-team status.
“I think it’s crazy,” Broncos tight end Virgil Green told reporters. “Kap is a great quarterback. He is a smart quarterback. He is very competitive. It is kind of shocking that he is not on a team, but at the same time, there are a lot of different opinions and viewpoints out there, and they don’t all agree with Kap. It’s something that I think he has to deal with, but ultimately, I do think he should be a quarterback in the National Football League.”
Green opted not to elaborate on why Kaepernick isn’t signed, but at this point most who aren’t hiding behind flawed assumptions, half-truths, embellishments, and distortion of his abilities because they don’t like what he did one the sideline before games last season knows why he’s not working.
“Maybe the owners are scared of having that distraction on the team or maybe fans boycott the games, or whatever case it may be,” Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall told Vic Lombardi of Altitude Sports Network in Denver. “Honestly, if everybody really sat and looked at the reasons why he did it. He didn’t hurt nobody. They act like he hit his girlfriend or got a DUI or something like that. It’s almost like they’re shunning him worse than they do the people that get arrested, and I think it’s ridiculous. . . .
“Colin, he’s done so much for the community. He was named top 100 most influential person [by Time magazine]. I think, why wouldn’t you want that? That exhibits leadership.”
But what about the claim that he’s not good enough?
“He’s taken a team to a Super Bowl,” Marshall said. “He had 16 touchdowns, four interceptions on a terrible team last year. I saw something where he had a 90 passer rating, higher than Philip Rivers and Eli Manning. I see these stats and numbers, and you know they say numbers don’t lie, right? So I mean, what’s the real issue is the question.”
The real issue seems to be that teams that may have considered him to be the starter (like the Broncos, Browns, or the Jets) didn’t regard him to be good enough to overcome the perceived negative of having an agitator on the team. Right or wrong (and an argument could be made that Kaepernick would attract more fans than he’d alienate), having Kaepernick’s career on a stake sends a strong message to any other players who may be inclined to step out of line in the future.
Likewise, teams that may have considered Kaepernick to be the backup (like the Seahawks) don’t regard him to be bad enough to fit in the No. 2 or No. 3 spot, given the extra attention that necessarily will be foisted on the team. It could become a bit like Tebowmania, where Kaepernick fans stomp and shout for him to play if the starter in any way struggles.
Harbaugh got the best out of him and those around him. Harbaugh is a unique talent himself.
Fact is… most HCs aren’t skilled enough… or don’t want to work that hard. They want everything colored within the lines.
Didn’t Mike Freeman say that Squid was the “most disliked player since Rae Carruth” among league front office personal? Going to take a lot to overcome that. You can’t ascribe that perception to his protest either, since he’s abandoned that in search of further employment.
If you notice, the people commenting on Kaepernick that get the vast majority of media coverage are the ones with the opinion that reflects the small minority .
I agree Kap is a beast and would be an upgrade over most NFL teams especially when he comes back to my 49ers. #nobodyhasitbetter
Muhammad Ali took a political stand and was vilified in almost exactly the same way – sometimes the exact wording – as Kaepernick today. One big difference – Ali actually broke the law.
I’m not saying Kap is the Ali of QBs, but saying he’s not good enough is absolute nonsense.
Same old lies and hate, different century.
I truly believe that Kap would have been more effective in taking a different means of protesting his cause.
He was on a national stage and it offended many, many people including NFL owner’s.
He was a complete moron for doing his protest this way. He is now paying the price for his actions. Plain and simple.
Again, this is just my opinion on why he doesn’t have a job yet.
This is ridiculous. The Broncos did their best to sign this knucklehead to a $12m/year contract last year and they couldn’t “come to terms”. From the at-the-time reigning Super Bowl Champions! To work alongside Elway!
Kap us getting blackballed by the weak minded. As a veteran i careless he kneeled for the anthem. At least he is paying attention. Alot of people are texting, talking, or walking around. I dont like he admitted he didnt vote. I also agree that he clearly won as people are still complaining about him a year later thats powerful. I do not like him singling out the police. I think the police is a VERY small variable to the problems in ALL poor communities. Its jobs, support systems,and garbage resources for the most part. I guarantee if you take a kid born in the hood or out in the middle of the appalacia country, and raise him in a rich suburb, they will more than likely turn out to be an outstanding citizen.
There is no gray area or conspiracy. The kid pissed off white America. Plain as the nose on your face people and he knew what he did would piss people off. Move on. No story here
Let’s put the “he led a team to the playoffs” nonsense to bed. He took over for Alex Smith late in the season and he played well on a good team. The league didn’t get a book on him until the end of that season. Just like Derek Anderson, he played well during one season, but he hasn’t adapted once the league figured him out. Good QBs get opportunities. Look at Cutler, he was a locker room cancer, but kept getting chances. He’s not a starter and doesn’t have the talent to warrant the headaches he would bring.
There is no comparison to Muhammad Ali.
Kaepernick insulted our and his country and equally as bad, defends criminals because of and only because of, their skin color.
1 he defends criminals. Criminals who attack police officers
2 he only defends them because of their “race”. Which is the definition of a racist and the complete opposite of what MLK preached. Kaepernick is rejecting MLK. He rejects judging people by the content of their character, and not by their skin color
I do not disagree with Kaepernick’s view I only have an issue with him being the person to do it. In the 2016 preseason when he was out of the spotlight and there was discussion of him being cut makes me awfully suspicious. When you pair this with the previous player allegations of Chip Kelly’s racism it becomes too much for me to ignore. I do not disagree with Kaepernick in regards to police brutality , but I do not think he has the talent or respect necessary to be worth the media storm he will bring to a team.
IMO the GM’s and owners took what Kapernick did and said about the nation PERSONALLY.
It required no further discussion
Especially as the facts turned out over Brown and the results grew.
They probably think he is just bad news.
Right or wrong that’s the way I see it