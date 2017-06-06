Aaron Rodgers on contract: I know Packers appreciate me

Posted by Josh Alper on June 6, 2017, 5:33 PM EDT

Earlier this offseason, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was asked whether the big deal that Mike Glennon got as a free agent amid rising salaries for quarterbacks across the board should lead to talk about a new deal of his own.

Rodgers said he thinks “it has to,” but he doesn’t sound like he’s ready to start banging on the table about getting that new deal done sooner rather than later. Rodgers said he’s confident that things will move forward on that front because he knows his value to the team and believes the team knows it as well.

“Well, that stuff usually takes care of itself, and I have a fantastic agent, he does a great job. He worries about that stuff,” Rodgers said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “When it comes to setting the market values, I let that stuff take care of itself. I know my value in this league, and I know the team appreciates me. I’m going to continue to make myself an indispensable part of this roster. When you do that, when your time comes up to get a contract, you usually get a contract extension.”

Rodgers’ current deal, which he signed in 2013, averages $22 million per year. That once put him at the top of the list of quarterbacks and his play has remained very strong , but he’s slid down the list as salaries at the position have risen along with the size of the salary cap. That deal runs through 2019, though, and Rodgers may have to take a somewhat more proactive stance if his next deal is going to come well ahead of that point.