Andy Reid: Young wideouts have done a good job

Posted by Josh Alper on June 6, 2017, 4:18 PM EDT

The Chiefs released Jeremy Maclin last week in the type of move that coach Andy Reid called “the worst part about the job” while speaking to reporters on Tuesday.

Reid also said he doesn’t “think you replace him,” but the Chiefs will have to find some answers among their remaining wideouts as they put together their passing offense for the coming season.

“Well, they’ve done a good job,” Reid said, via the Kansas City Star. “I don’t know if I’d be that specific, but we do feel a comfort there. I don’t know if it was the last couple weeks, or just with time. We felt pretty good with it.”

Tyreek Hill will be the next man up in Maclin’s spot in the offense after an impressive rookie season that saw him catch 61 passes for 593 yards and six touchdowns while playing 215 snaps. Reid also said that 2016 fourth-round pick Demarcus Robinson has shown signs of coming on this spring.

“He’s the young one that has come up here a little bit and had a pretty good offseason,” Reid said. “We’ll see how he does once we get going in the preseason … he can go after [the ball] and he’s physical. He can run and he can do the short stuff, too. His strength coming in was he’s good after the catch. Again, I’m not saying that he’s that guy right now. But he’s had a good offseason.”

The Chiefs also have Chris Conley, Albert Wilson and 2017 fourth-rounder Jehu Chesson at receiver while tight end Travis Kelce is also back and figures to play a prominent role in any of their aerial plans for the coming season.