Assault accusation made against Rex and Rob Ryan

Posted by Mike Florio on June 6, 2017, 8:46 PM EDT

The video of fraternal-twin former NFL coaches Rex and Rob Ryan involved in a Nashville kerfuffle on Sunday apparently has resulted in a former accusation of assault.

Via TMZ, Matthew Havel of Colorado has filed a simple assault report against the Ryan brothers after an incident at the Margaritaville bar on Saturday.

The accusation presumably arises from the video posted on Twitter over the weekend, unless of course the Ryans were involved in two different altercations in Nashville. Which wouldn’t really surprise anyone.

The filing of a report doesn’t mean either Ryan brother will be arrested or charged. It nevertheless shows that there an alleged victim who is motivated to see them brought to justice.

Rex and Rob coached together last year in Buffalo. Rob is currently out of football; Rex has been hired to work for ESPN.