Belichick on concussions: Our reports comply with league guidelines

Posted by Josh Alper on June 6, 2017, 12:38 PM EDT

When Patriots coach Bill Belichick met with reporters earlier in the team’s offseason program, he wasn’t asked about Gisele Bundchen saying that her husband Tom Brady suffered concussions in 2016 and earlier that didn’t lead the Patriots quarterback to be placed in the league’s concussion protocol.

Belichick was asked about the organization’s response to Bundchen’s comment when he held a media session ahead of the first practice of the team’s mandatory minicamp on Tuesday and said they’d be releasing their next injury report in September. Belichick was then asked generally how challenging the managing and reporting of concussions is for the team.

“We file our reports in compliance with league guidelines,” Belichick said in comments distributed by the team.

The coach was then asked if he’s seen progress in regard to players self-reporting symptoms of a concussion.

“You know, our medical staff really handles the injury situation with players,” Belichick said. “Players don’t come to me and I don’t treat them for injuries. That’s not really my job. That’s what we have medical staff for.”

Brady’s agent said that his client was never diagnosed with a concussion last season, which leaves the team with no reason to put him into the concussion protocol and leave Belichick with little reason to delve into something Brady’s wife said last month.