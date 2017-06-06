Bills announce Jeremy Maclin visit

Posted by Mike Florio on June 6, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT

LeSean McCoy and Tyrod Taylor may be getting their way.

The Bills have announced that receiver Jeremy Maclin is visiting the team. It’s his first visit from his last foray into free agency.

A former first-round pick of the Eagles, Maclin spent six seasons with McCoy in Philly. As noted by Chris Brown of the team’s official website, new Bills coach Sean McDermott served as defensive coordinator in Philadelphia during Maclin’s first two NFL seasons. Also, Bills quarterbacks coach David Culley served as receivers coach for Maclin’s first four years in Philadelphia and four the last two with the Chiefs.

Maclin reportedly will visit the Ravens on Wednesday, if he doesn’t get a deal done in Buffalo.