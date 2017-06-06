Bills sign Rashad Ross, waive Kolby Listenbee

Posted by Josh Alper on June 6, 2017, 9:56 AM EDT

The Bills have made a move at receiver, but it doesn’t involve Jeremy Maclin.

The former Chief is scheduled to visit with the team as he looks for a new home after being cut in Kansas City and that may lead to other moves down the line. For the moment, though, Rashad Ross is in and 2016 sixth-round pick Kolby Listenbee is out.

Listenbee was waived with a non-football injury designation on Tuesday. He missed his entire rookie season after sports hernia surgery and then needed another operation after a setback in his recovery that kept him from getting on the field this spring.

Ross was cut by the 49ers last week after spending parts of the last two seasons with the Redskins. He caught nine passes for 192 yards and served as a kickoff returner, including a 101-yard return for a touchdown, during the 2015 season.