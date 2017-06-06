Broncos won’t punish Will Parks for video leak

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 6, 2017, 6:26 AM EDT

Will Parks is far from out of the woods. But at least he won’t face any punishment from his own team.

While his domestic violence issue is still a pending legal matter and he faces league punishment for that one, Broncos coach Vance Joseph declared his publishing practice video a different matter and will not punish him.

“It’s two separate issues,” Joseph said, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com. “The first issue, with the domestic violence [charge], we became aware of that in March and we followed protocol. It’s in the court’s hands, it’s in the league’s hands . . . The league’s got their rules in place . . . it’s a league matter.”

Parks was arrested on March 31 on misdemeanor charges of harassment, and family offense domestic violence following an alleged incident with his former girlfriend. His next court appearance is June 30. But the league can also rule on him without a legal finding, applying their new rules which include a baseline six-game suspension (which isn’t really a baseline considering they’ll adjust it as they feel).

So that’s still very much an issue, making it a small relief that Joseph won’t punihs him for posting video on social media of two bad Paxton Lynch passes. Parks met with individual players (you’d guess Lynch but we don’t know that for sure), and the team as a whole to apologize.

“It was innocent enough — he was trying to showcase how hard he was working,” Joseph said. “But he can’t do it. What we do here is personal and private. But his intent was not to hurt us or a teammate. . . .

“I addressed the entire team. Again, it’s his intent. A punishment wasn’t warranted; it was more a conversation of what we can and cannot do.”

So Parks has that going for him. Which is nice.