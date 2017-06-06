Browns have at least passing interest in Jeremy Maclin

Posted by Charean Williams on June 6, 2017, 3:22 PM EDT

Hue Jackson sounds as if he would welcome Jeremy Maclin. The Browns coach also sounds as if he doesn’t know much about the team’s interest in the receiver.

Maclin, who was released by the Chiefs this week, has visits with the Bills and Ravens today and tomorrow. Thus, the Browns, who have done their due diligence on the former Pro Bowler, might have to move quickly if they want a chance to sign him.

“I think that’s a good thing, if we did,” Jackson said via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “I don’t know much about that, but to have an opportunity, one thing I know about our group is we’re going to continue to look at ways to improve our football team. I’ve said that numerous times, and I give [head of football operations] Sashi [Brown] a lot of credit for that. I think we’re always out there looking. If there’s a player available, then we’re going to take a peek at him and see if he can help our football team.”

Browns receivers Corey Coleman and Kenny Britt sat out OTAs Tuesday. Coleman’s injuries could keep him out until training camp.