Chiefs sign a wide receiver after cutting Jeremy Maclin

The Chiefs said goodbye to wide receiver Jeremy Maclin in a surprising move late last week that left them with an open spot on their 90-man roster.

They filled it with another wide receiver on Monday. Agent David Canter announced that his client Tevin Jones has signed a contract with the team.

Jones was undrafted out of Memphis in 2016 and spent some time with the Texans, but not during the regular season. He had 90 catches for 1,215 yards and nine touchdowns during his college career.

Jones will be bidding for a role down the depth chart, which means the Chiefs will be looking elsewhere to replace Maclin’s production at wideout. Tyreek Hill, Chris Conley, Albert Wilson, 2016 fourth-round pick Demarcus Robinson and 2017 fourth-round pick Jehu Chesson should be in that mix.